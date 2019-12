Image caption

Enia Joaquin Luis, 11, wakes up beside her sister Luisa, six, under plastic sheets protecting them from rain, at a shelter in Buzi. Cyclone Idai struck the coast of Mozambique on 14 March, causing devastation and heavy loss of life. The UN said 1.7 million people in the country lived in the path of the cyclone, with a further 920,000 people affected in Malawi and many thousands more in Zimbabwe.