In Pictures

General election 2019: The campaign trail in pictures

  • 11 December 2019

Party leaders and politicians are drawing their election campaigns to a close before polling day on Thursday.

Here are a few of some of the most striking campaign images from around the UK.

A man compares his beard with Jeremy Corbyn Image copyright Matthew Horwood / Getty Images
Image caption Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn visited Wales shortly after he was called "a Marmite figure" by Welsh Labour leader Mark Drakeford. Mr Corbyn's response? "A lot of people like Marmite, it's good for them."
Phillip Schofield, Holly Willoughby and Boris Johnson take a selfie together Image copyright Ken McKay / ITV / Shutterstock
Image caption Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby joined Boris Johnson for a selfie following his interview on ITV's This Morning.
Jo Swinson with a puppet of Prime Minister Boris Johnson Image copyright David Cheskin / PA Media
Image caption Jo Swinson looked less than impressed with this puppet of Boris Johnson during a rally in Edinburgh.
Nicola Sturgeon is interviewed by a journalist dressed as a Christmas elf Image copyright Jane Barlow / PA Media
Image caption SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon took questions from a journalist dressed as an elf during a visit to Crieff in Perth and Kinross.
Nigel Farage poses with British boxer Dereck Chisora Image copyright Niklas Hallen / AFP
Image caption British boxer Dereck Chisora posed with Brexit party leader Nigel Farage. Jo Swinson and Boris Johnson also donned boxing gloves during the campaign.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson tried to save a shot whilst in a football goal Image copyright Toby Melville / AFP
Image caption Boris Johnson opted for goalie gloves during a warm up before a football match in Cheadle Hulme, Greater Manchester.
Jeremy Corbyn at an arts and crafts session at Sandylands Community Primary School in Morecambe. Image copyright Anthony Devlin / Getty Images
Image caption Jeremy Corbyn took part in an arts and crafts session at Sandylands Community Primary School in Morecambe.
Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Ronnie (right) and party general election campaign chairman Alex Cole-Hamilton skip down a street Image copyright PA Media
Image caption Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Ronnie (right) and party general election campaign chairman Alex Cole-Hamilton bounced down a street in Edinburgh in the first week of campaigning.
Nicola Sturgeon strums a guitar Image copyright Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images
Image caption Nicola Sturgeon did her best Wild Rose impression as she picked up a guitar while campaigning in Kemnay, Aberdeenshire.
Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage looks out from a window on the Kestrel crabbing boat in Grimsby fish dock. PA Photo. Issue date: Wednesday December 11, Image copyright Danny Lawson / PA Media
Image caption Nigel Farage was pictured looking out from a window on a crabbing boat in Grimsby.
Jo Swinson speaks to Extinction Rebellion protesters dressed as bees glued to a bus Image copyright PA Media
Image caption Jo Swinson spoke to Extinction Rebellion protesters dressed as bees after they glued themselves to the party's battle bus during a visit to Knights Youth Centre in London.
Boris Johnson is interviewed on a balcony as he visits Darts Farm Shopping Village in Topsham, Devon. Image copyright Dan Kitwood / Getty Images
Image caption It was on this farm shop's balcony in Topsham, Devon, that Conservative leader Boris Johnson was asked several times whether he would take part in a BBC interview with presenter Andrew Neil.
Jeremy Corbyn at The Oatcake Boat cafe Image copyright Joe Giddens / PA
Image caption Jeremy Corbyn visited a canal boat cafe serving bacon butties - a sandwich his predecessor Ed Miliband was famously pictured eating in 2014.
Nicola Sturgeon joins in with playtime at a nursery in Gilmerton, Edinburgh Image copyright Jane Barlow / PA Media
Image caption Nicola Sturgeon was not shy when it came to joining in at playtime during a number of visits to nurseries around Scotland during the campaign.
Boris Johnson shakes hands with supporters after a speech at a factory on December 10 Image copyright Christopher Furlong / Getty Images
Image caption The main parties focused on the key messages in the final days of campaigning as their tours around the country intensified.
Jo Swinson with a tennis racket Image copyright PA Media
Image caption Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson hit the courts at Shinfield Tennis Club in Reading.
Jeremy Corbyn next to a statue of Robin Hood Image copyright Joe Giddens / PA Media
Image caption Jeremy Corbyn campaigned next to a statue of Robin Hood in Nottingham.

