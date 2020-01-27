The art of buildings

After thousands of public votes, the winners of the Art of Building Photographer of the Year 2019 have been announced.

The competition, run by the Chartered Institute of Building (CIOB), celebrates the creativity of the construction industry and the built world around us.

The Public Choice Award went to Alexandr Bormotin for his striking image of a metro station in Moscow.

Image copyright Alexandr Bormotin / CIOB19 Image caption "The new Moscow metro station is made in a futuristic style," said Mr Bormotin.

The Judges' Prize went to Pedro Luis Ajuriaguerra Saiz for this photo of the City of Arts and Sciences in Valencia, Spain.

Image copyright Pedro Luis Ajuriaguerra Saiz / CIOB19 Image caption "Due to the reflection of the water at night, the architecture of the buildings shows us the figure of a fish, perhaps prehistoric, with its heart still alive," said Ajuriaguerra Saiz.

Here are the other shortlisted entries voted for by the public.

Image copyright Pegova Olya / CIOB19 Image caption Kunststück by Pegova Olya was taken in Russia: "In the past, faux facades were rare, and temporary interventions in urban spaces, but today they have become a part of the city landscape, only being changed from time to time."

Image copyright Jose Pessoa Neto / CIOB19 Image caption Eiffel Bridge (also known as the Dom Luís I Bridge) was taken in Porto by Jose Pessoa Neto: "People were waiting for the street festival 'Senhora da Agonia', one of the biggest in Portugal. From the street I saw these beautiful silhouettes, the bridge, the green crosses and the building behind in harmony."

Image copyright Volker Sander / CIOB19 Image caption Colourful Mixture by Volker Sander: "This picture shows the peaceful coexistence of old and new architecture. The buildings don´t fit together, but they are not fighting against each other. They show the creative development in the centre of of Hamburg, Germany."

Image copyright Agnese Sanvito / CIOB19 Image caption Muralla Roja by Agnese Sanvito: "When I photographed La Muralla Roja, (a postmodern apartment complex in Calpe, Spain) it felt like being in a De Chirico painting, for the dream-like feel of the place. This image encapsulates for me the sense of light and colour in photography that I enjoy most, and which are important to my work. "

Image copyright Jonathan Walland / CIOB19 Image caption Bank was taken by Jonathan Walland in London. "I use minimalism as a method of enabling clarity. My process eliminates distraction, keeping the viewer focused on the purest elements of photography; form, light, texture and the way these components amalgamate."

Image copyright David Martin Huamani Bedoya / CIOB19 Image caption Sea and Humans was taken by David Martin Huamani Bedoya in Peru: "The intervention of man in nature is not always bad. This photo shows the tranquillity of nature and a balcony from where people can better appreciate it."

Image copyright Grzegorz Tatar / CIOB19 Image caption Axonometry by Grzegorz Tatar: "This is an aerial view of one of the underground entrances to the National Forum of Music in Wroclaw, Poland. It is an excellent example of axonometry in architecture."

Image copyright Debdatta Chakraborty / CIOB19 Image caption Skywards by Debdatta Chakraborty: "The House of the Black Madonna is a cubist building in the "Old Town" area of Prague, Czech Republic. The building was designed and built between 1911 and 1912 . Josef Gocár built the house as the first example of cubist architecture in Prague, and it remains probably the most celebrated."

Image copyright Volker Sander / CIOB19 Image caption At work by Volker Sander: "This photo, taken in Abu Dhabi, is an example of needful interaction between humans and buildings. Without the busy people cleaning the giant glass frames of the tower, the building would look quite ugly."

Image copyright Adam Regan / CIOB19 Image caption Bexhill Promenade Shelter by Adam Regan is in East Sussex, England: "It is an elegant and appealing solution to a mundane problem," said Regan, of the structure designed by Duggan Morris Architects.

All pictures courtesy of the Chartered Institute of Building.