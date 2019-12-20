Your pictures on the theme of 'my Christmas'
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "my Christmas".
James de Luna
James de Luna: "Me and my buddy Jim regularly go out doing light-painting photography. The idea is to draw with light and illuminate objects during a long exposure. We never use editing software. This is straight from the camera."
Mike Finn
Mike Finn: "Every year, we lead a walk for friends and return to the house for warming soups, drinks and ultimately some dancing. On the rare years when there's snow on the ground, it's so, so special."
Kevin J Burns
Kevin J Burns: "My Christmas always starts with putting the lights on my tree. Then, I get reminded just how crazy the Christmas season can be."
Samantha Fryer Ward
Samantha Fryer Ward: "This is our new kitten, Lydie’s, first Christmas. She is a bit bemused by the sudden appearance of a lot of flashing lights, decorations and indoor foliage."
Alice Benson
Alice Benson: "My Christmas, a snowflake decoration hanging in my front room."
Ivanna Gray
Ivanna Gray: "Early morning in Moscow."
Ineke Fisher
Ineke Fisher: "The magic of a Christmas pyramid for two little girls at the end of a hectic day: my perfect Christmas."
Jason Fisher
Jason Fisher: "Santa Claus having fun on the pop-up merry-go-round in our local park. Nice to see him taking some time out before his busy night."
Stan Blade
Stan Blade: "Winter cycling at 53 degrees north in Edmonton, Canada, will be part of my Christmas."
Geraint Rowland
Geraint Rowland: "An elderly man dresses his dog up at Christmas to earn him some money in Lima, Peru."
Rosemary Wilson
Rosemary Wilson: "Blending into a bean bag, his face says it all."
Rowena West
Rowena West: "One of my rescue cats, Feisty, enjoying a little Christmas photo fun - he loved the Christmas hat."
David Hammond
David Hammond: "We stumbled across this 'snowman' on a beach getting some winter sun in Cancun[, Mexico,] last Christmas."
Aidan Forsythe
Aidan Forsythe: "My Christmas will involve just putting my feet up and watching some classic Christmas movies."
Andrew Ward
Andrew Ward: "Five years ago, these logs were spared from the living-room fire by each being painted as Father Christmas. They spend 11 months a year in the cellar and emerge every December to sit by the front porch, an amusing and unusual greeting for visitors."
Dave Ripley
Dave Ripley: "Although our children have grown up and moved out, they still look back at the decorations we have with pleasure. This is a knitted group that always brings a smile to our faces and happy memories of family Christmas celebrations."
Mann Virdee
Mann Virdee: "A gingerbread Christmas tree I made with my brother and sister on Christmas Eve."
Josephine Olley
Josephine Olley: "Staff at the Royal College of Speech and Language Therapists are getting into the Christmas spirit by wearing their festive sweaters on #ChristmasJumperDay. They are using non-verbal communication to say the word 'reindeer' using Makaton - a language programme that gives everyone a helping hand to talk."
Usha Venkat
Usha Venkat: "My Christmas tradition is to make decoration items with my colleagues at work prior to the holidays. This year, we made snowmen. This year is a milestone celebration with the birth of our first grandchild. I finished the snowman with initials of our grandkid, K, his mom, S, along with my husband's and mine for the nose and lips. It was a sheer joy and precious moment."
Martin Boardman
Martin Boardman: "Rural Australia's version of Father Christmas doing his deliveries."
Verna Evans
And finally Verna Evans sent in a picture of her Christmas socks.