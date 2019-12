After the polls closed on Thursday evening, the exit poll indicated an overall majority for the Conservatives, with 368 seats.

The poll, seen above projected onto the BBC's Old Broadcasting House in London, also put Labour on 191 seats, the Lib Dems 13, the Brexit Party zero and the SNP 55.

Here are pictures from the start of a night of election results.

Image copyright AFP Image caption In Uxbridge, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's constituency, ballot boxes were rushed to the count centre as photographers looked on.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Teams of staff started counting votes at Silksworth Community Centre for the Houghton and Sunderland South constituency.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Ballot boxes were rushed between staff members in Sunderland.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Ballot boxes were emptied at Northumbria University's Sports Central in Newcastle.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption In Glasgow, counting got underway. First Minister of Scotland and leader of the SNP Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: "Exit poll suggests good night for the SNP - but it is just an exit poll and there are many marginals, so let's just wait and see. What it indicates UK-wide, though, is grim."

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Results started to come in, including for Labour's Bridget Phillipson, who held the Houghton & Sunderland South constituency

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Labour's Chi Onwurah gave a speech after holding the Newcastle Upon Tyne Central seat.

.