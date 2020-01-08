In Pictures

In pictures: Skiing against a painted sky

  • 8 January 2020
Beginners slope with painted mountain scenery Image copyright Corinne Rozotte
Image caption With the Beijing Winter Olympics only two years away, photographer Corinne Rozotte has been documenting the increasing popularity of winter sports in China.
Portraits of young women skiers Image copyright Corinne Rozotte
Image caption China aims to have 300 million skiers or snowboarders by the start of the Winter Olympics and sites such as Sunac Snow World, in the northern suburbs of Guanzhou, are drawing in those looking to improve their skills.
Sunac Snow Park entrance Image copyright Corinne Rozotte
Image caption Named after one of China's largest real estate groups, Sunac Snow World opened its doors in June 2019.
Overview of the ski resort with ski lifts Image copyright Corinne Rozotte
Image caption Located within a tourist complex, alongside hotels, a shopping centre and a water park, this spectacular 75,000-sq-m (18.5-acre) snow park is the second largest indoor ski resort in the world.
Ski instructors at work Image copyright Corinne Rozotte
Image caption For those new to the snow, lessons are available. These begin with a warm-up at the bottom of the slope and some basic instruction.
Skiers on the ski lift Image copyright Corinne Rozotte
Image caption With a capacity of up to 3,000 visitors, the park includes five slopes with a combined length of 1km (0.6 miles) as well as a chairlift and cable car, magic carpets and a play area.
Skiers queuing to get on the slope Image copyright Corinne Rozotte
Image caption At weekends, the park is busy with people queuing for the magic carpet on the beginners' track.
A woman points at something Image copyright Corinne Rozotte
Image caption For many visitors, it is their first contact with snow.
Beginners slope with painting mountain scenery and it’s fake chalet Image copyright Corinne Rozotte
Image caption Everything gives the illusion of an outdoor ski resort, including painted scenery.
A snowboarder passes penguins Image copyright Corinne Rozotte
Image caption There are even penguins, to add a touch of authenticity.
Enjoying the snow Image copyright Corinne Rozotte
Image caption The temperature is maintained at about 0C, when, in July, it is 35C outside.
Inside the restaurant Image copyright Corinne Rozotte
Image caption Coffee and pasta are available at the bottom of the slopes.
A snowboarder with a wolf on his outfit Image copyright Corinne Rozotte
Image caption A snowboarder with a wolf on his outfit.

All photographs © Corinne Rozotte.

Related Topics