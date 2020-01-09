Your pictures on the theme of 'individuality'

  • 9 January 2020

Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "individuality".

  • Row of cows Sara Kratt

    Sara Kratt: "Driving on a country road, I noticed the contrast of these white cows against the lush green grass. So I pulled off the road to get a picture. As I was traipsing across their muddy field, I was loving how they all lined up to watch me. Except one."

  • Woman on a beach Lissie Rustage

    Lissie Rustage: "Having the freedom to choose your own dreams, in Tasmania."

  • Woman sitting on a tyre Issaka Osumanu

    Issaka Osumanu: "Elizabeth Yaa Waliba is a musician and therefore loves to express herself through music. She believes that the clothes that she wears says so much about her as an individual and help communicate who she is to people."

  • Window decoration Jenny Downing

    Jenny Downing: "All the other windowsills were adorned with geraniums."

  • Snowman in a garden Eileen Wilshaw

    Eileen Wilshaw: "My family made a snowman."

  • People jumping Jill Bewley

    Jill Bewley: "A family tradition is to take a jumping photo every Christmas but we never know who is going to do what."

  • Man sitting on a bench Simon Perry

    Simon Perry: "I’ve seen this individual in Malton, North Yorkshire, many times but never had the courage to ask him if I could take his photograph. Then, one day… 'Why do you want to take my photograph?' he asked suspiciously. I couldn’t think what to reply, so I just said, ‘I’m a photographer,’ so he agreed. I was sad to hear that he passed away in November."

  • Frozen raindrop Johnny Parker

    Johnny Parker: "An individual frozen raindrop taken at Thurstaston, on the Wirral, while walking the dogs and grandkids."

  • Woman taking a selfie J Hamery

    J Hamery: "Woman taking a selfie on the Côte Bâsque, France. Selfies have come to illustrate our individuality."

  • Alpaca's in Worcestershire Mike Finn

    Mike Finn: "There's always one! An alpaca that had to be different."

  • Statues Simrun

    Simrun: "Tiny Nagomi-Jizu statues spotted on the island of Miyajima, in Japan."

  • Man walking along a former railway line Declan McGuinness

    Declan McGuinness: "Under weight of darkness and light: Derry's former railway line."

  • Girl in a pink dress in a Spanish street Nick Gibbons

    Nick Gibbons: "This is an image of my daughter from a holiday in Alcúdia, Spain. My daughter is so free spirited but often the streets and roads are so busy with people and cars. This image captured a moment of freedom, she could run through this deserted back street in the early afternoon sun."

  • Woman in Cosplay Guy Butler-Madden

    Guy Butler-Madden: "The amount of time and effort the cosplay individuals take in constructing their alternative persona is quite remarkable."

  • A robin on a table Richard Ray

    Richard Ray: "Individual attitude or what!"

  • Tree on a rocky outcrop Peter Butkovic

    Peter Butkovic took this picture of a tree atop a rock in the Tasman National Park, in Tasmania.

  • Close up of an eye Chloe Munday

    Chloe Munday: "My son’s eye colouring is unique and people are often intrigued by it. His other eye is completely blue - he loves his individuality."

  • Fluffy cat Julie Reed

    Julie Reed: "Nothing quite as individual as our six-year-old cat, Bumble. She is one of a kind and despite looking like butter wouldn't melt... she is a real tomboy and rarely looks this clean after a night out in the fields."

  • Ducklings on a pond John Wilson

    John Wilson: "This mother wood duck is leading her brood of 12 ducklings on a pond near downtown Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA. One of the ducklings, though, is an individualist who wants to explore the pond on her, or his, own."

  • Trees in Dartmoor National Park Jon Rendle

    Jon Rendle: "As soon as I saw this little golden deciduous tree, standing amongst a forest of tall conifers, it simply spoke to me, 'Do your own thing.'"

  • Leg in plaster Nancy Oliver

    Nancy Oliver sent in this picture of her leg in plaster.

  • Woman swimming underwater Nicola Salt

    Nicola Salt sent in a picture of her daughter Ella cave swimming in Croatia.

  • Man with tattoos Neeq Serene

    And finally Neeq Serene sent in this pictures.

