Over the past few days, zoo animals have been given early Christmas presents in the form of edible treats wrapped up in festive packaging.

Here are pictures from zoos in France, Germany, Colombia and New Zealand.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A kea parrot ripped open its wrapped box of Christmas treats at Orana Wildlife Park on the outskirts of Christchurch, New Zealand

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A gorilla at Orana got to enjoy a frozen Christmas treat

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Also at Orana, cheetahs explored festive packages filled with treats (above and below)

Image copyright Getty Images

Image copyright AFP Image caption Some curious squirrel monkeys explored their food-filled Christmas package at the Zoo de Pescheray in le Breil-sur-Merize, near Le Mans, north-western France (above and below)

Image copyright AFP

Image copyright AFP Image caption In Tierpark Hagenbeck zoo in Hamburg, northern Germany, elephants were given boxes filled with fruit, straw and nuts

Image copyright AFP Image caption A baboon at Cali Zoo in Colombia got to grips with a festive treat

Image copyright AFP Image caption A black jaguar inspected Christmas stockings at Cali

Image copyright EPA Image caption Also at Cali, a lion ate from its gift box (above) and a capuchin monkey inspected a festive package (below)

Image copyright AFP

