Zoo animals open food-filled Christmas presents
- 24 December 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Over the past few days, zoo animals have been given early Christmas presents in the form of edible treats wrapped up in festive packaging.
Here are pictures from zoos in France, Germany, Colombia and New Zealand.
All pictures copyright