Week in pictures: 28 December 2019 - 3 January 2020

  • 4 January 2020

A selection of news photographs taken around the world this week.

A baby is rescued in an inflatable boat after floods hit a residential area in Tangerang, near Jakarta, Indonesia, 1 January 2020. Image copyright Muhammad Iqbal / Reuters
Image caption Rescuers use an inflatable boat to take a baby to safety after floods hit a residential area in Tangerang, near Jakarta, Indonesia. More than 20 people have died and thousands have had to leave their homes after heavy rain triggered floods and landslides.
Thick smoke from a fire burning at East Gippsland, Victoria. Image copyright EPA
Image caption Smoke rises from a fire in East Gippsland, Victoria. Deadly bushfires are ravaging the Australian landscape, so far destroying 1,200 homes across New South Wales and Victoria. This week the fires have razed at least 381 homes in New South Wales and 43 in Victoria, with at least 17 people missing.
A trainer decorates an elephant Image copyright Prakash Mathema / AFP
Image caption A trainer decorates an elephant before an elephant beauty pageant in Sauraha Chitwan, south-west of Kathmandu, Nepal - part of the Chitwan Elephant Festival, which also includes elephant football games.
Revellers throw flour and eggs at each other Image copyright Jaime Reina / AFP
Image caption Revellers throw flour and eggs as they take part in the Els Enfarinats battle, a 200-year-old tradition, in the Spanish town of Ibi. Participants wear military-style costumes and stage a mock coup, taking control of the town until sunset.
A man fishes near a frozen waterfall Image copyright Farooq Khan / Shutterstock
Image caption A man fishes near a frozen waterfall in the Drang area of Tangmarg, north of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir.
An actor rests during a Chinese opera performance Image copyright Mladen Antonov / AFP
Image caption An actor rests during a Chinese opera performance by Thailand's Sai Bo Hong troupe on a makeshift stage at a street festival in Bangkok.
Egyptian police cadets take part in a training session at a police academy in Cairo Image copyright Mohamed El-Shahed / AFP
Image caption Egyptian police cadets take part in a training session at a police academy in Cairo.
Zookeeper Rowan Swainson counts squirrel monkeys Image copyright Dominic Lipinski / PA Media
Image caption Zookeeper Rowan Swainson counts squirrel monkeys during the annual stocktake at London Zoo.
Daniel Andre Tande of Norway performs a practice ski jump Image copyright EPA
Image caption Daniel Andre Tande, of Norway, performs a practice ski jump for the third stage of the 68th Four Hills Tournament in Innsbruck, Austria.
A US flag is defaced during an anti-US demonstration Image copyright Abedin Taherkenareh / EPA
Image caption A US flag is defaced during a demonstration in Tehran to condemn the killing of General Qasem Soleimani, Iran's most powerful military commander, who died on Friday at Baghdad airport, along with other Iran-backed militia figures, in a strike ordered by US President Donald Trump.

