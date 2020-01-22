Your pictures on the theme of 'framed'
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "framed".
Gary Barr
Gary Barr: “My friend’s dog, Pip, watches her from the back of the truck whilst she tends to cows on her farm near Christchurch, New Zealand.”
Malcolm Stoker
Malcolm Stoker: "Coast of Porto Moniz, in Madeira, framed by a Christmas decoration."
Jane Sayliss
Jane Sayliss: "The frame of the window also frames the sky and hills in Gartmore, [Stirling]."
Gillian Deveney
Gillian Deveney: "The Dubai Frame is an architectural landmark in Zabeel Park, Dubai. It has been described as 'the biggest picture frame on the planet'."
Maria Kania
Maria Kania: "That’s my nine-year-old son staring at the amazing sunset as seen from the medieval city of Carcassone[, France]."
Elisa Decker
Elisa Decker: "I loved connecting with this wonderful dog, who was perfectly framed by the window and curtains in Williamsburg, Brooklyn."
Lynka Belanger
Lynka Belanger: "I have always been fascinated by the details of frames in museums. Here is an example of simplicity, which still gives us a very stylish frame."
Helen Jeetley
Helen Jeetley: "Whilst exploring the bank of the Thames, I noticed how the silhouette of the Boadicea statue was nicely framed by the London Eye."
Cath Eke
Cath Eke: "I took this photo at a sunny bank holiday campsite in Norfolk. I loved the way the tent frame and sunlight created a silhouette of the cooking utensils."
Nikos
Nikos: "An interesting reinterpretation of Millet's famous painting that we found in a 3D-art museum in Bangkok. The gleaners decided to leave the fields and clean the museum's floor instead and my wife kindly offered to give them a hand."
Gerald Lau
Gerald Lau: "A pedestrian walks by Dean Street Express, an award-winning HIV and sexual health NHS clinic in the heart of Soho."
Rosalind Fielding
Rosalind Fielding: "Walking along Bournemouth beach at sunset, I noticed this surfer framed by the pier and a shadow."
Gosia Sousa
Gosia Sousa: "Canary Wharf in a concrete bloom, these balconies/windows look like a modernist painting at a close-up."
Miriam Simmons
Miriam Simmons: "Taken at the Antony Gormley exhibition in the Royal Academy [of Arts]. A frame within a frame."
Vivek Sunder
Vivek Sunder took this picture of the Qutub Minar minaret in Delhi, India.
Sherry Dunn
Sherry Dunn: "I was taking pics with my new Olloclip Macro lens, when this bug crawled out of this spent columbine flower. I hadn't even seen him in there. I liked how he was framed by this delicate shell of remaining flower."
Ellie Boot
Ellie Boot: "View of the five 'dolphins' in Cardiff, framed by a metal-link fence, as a whisper to the bay’s industrial past. These dolphins would have been used to moor ships during loading or repairs. The wooden structures were once connected to the shore by gangways which rose and fell with the tide."
Martin
