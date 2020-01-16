Your pictures on the theme of 'blended'

Hugh Colvin: "I blended two stories in the history of the upper Teme Valley[, Powys]. Legend associates Guinevere with Knucklas Castle and there was a plan to flood the Teme valley as a reservoir in the 1930s. I took my photo of the valley, made a mirror image to create the lake and blended that with the Lady of Shallot as imagined by Waterhouse. In Tennyson's poem, she was only allowed to see reality in a mirror but fell in love with the passing image of Lancelot, Guinevere's lover. She died of exposure drifting lonely down the river past the castle, where Lancelot and the court of Camelot had gathered."