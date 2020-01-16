Your pictures on the theme of 'blended'

Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "blended".

  • Colourful shadows Nikos Christidis

    Nikos Christidis: "A highlight in Eliasson's exhibition at the Tate Modern was the room with the colourful lights, where people's shadows blend together to create an ever changing artwork. My wife and I joined other visitors on this unusual canvas and gave everyone a wave."

  • Umbrellas Steve Demeranville

    Steve Demeranville: "I was intrigued by the number and use of the umbrellas as I toured Asia . This arrangement of umbrella colours blending together made for quite an artistic display."

  • Mannequins and a man's face Jenny Downing

    Jenny Downing: "Doing his best to blend in."

  • Guinevere on a lake Hugh Colvin

    Hugh Colvin: "I blended two stories in the history of the upper Teme Valley[, Powys]. Legend associates Guinevere with Knucklas Castle and there was a plan to flood the Teme valley as a reservoir in the 1930s. I took my photo of the valley, made a mirror image to create the lake and blended that with the Lady of Shallot as imagined by Waterhouse. In Tennyson's poem, she was only allowed to see reality in a mirror but fell in love with the passing image of Lancelot, Guinevere's lover. She died of exposure drifting lonely down the river past the castle, where Lancelot and the court of Camelot had gathered."

  • Jaguars Jane Stevenson

    Jane Stevenson: "These two jaguar brothers are so well blended, it's difficult to tell where one starts and the other begins. Taken in the Pantanal, Brazil."

  • Trees and ferns Nick Briggs

    ﻿﻿Nick Briggs: "Walking through the geothermal park in Rotorua, in New Zealand, I was surprised to see how the colours from the mud pools had blended in with the fauna and had enriched the colours even more."

  • Pink and green leaf Malvika

    Malvika: "This is an image of a leaf, taken at Flower Forest (a botanical garden), in Barbados. I found this leaf unusual due to its contrasting colours and furthermore how they blended together at some points."

  • Coot and reflection on water Jill Bewley

    Jill Bewley: "Office building reflections in London, blending with the monochrome colouring of this coot."

  • Cat and dog Cathy Loughead

    Cathy Loughead: "Our dog Diesel is such a big softie and when we fostered this little rescue kitten, they bonded and blended together perfectly."

  • Dog on a rug Sarah Scaife

    Sarah Scaife: "I thought there was something wrong with my photo when I first saw it but no, it's just my dog Flynn blending in nicely with the rug."

  • Hut on Portland Bill Douglas Fry

    Douglas Fry: "I've been photographing the weathered huts on Portland Bill[, Dorset,] for 25 years now, all unique in their faded paint work but have a charm that keeps me coming back. I loved the way the pale roof blended with a chilly May afternoon sky."

  • Clouds in Canada Lynette Cuming

    Lynette Cuming: "On this very windy prairie day, the clouds where whipped and blended into these spectacular swirls."

  • Graffiti in Vienna Martin Šimun

    Martin Šimun: "Streets in Vienna provide a multitude of opportunities on how to blend a real life into an interesting graffiti backdrop."

  • Shy koala John Brookes

    John Brookes: "A shy koala - saved from the bushfires in New South Wales - spectacularly fails to blend in with its new surroundings."

  • Painting Gosia Sousa

    Gosia Sousa: "This was the first painting created by my three-year-old daughter. I am still amazed how well she managed to blend colours together, they go so well with one another... or is it just me 'cos I am her mum?"

  • Portrait of a woman Richard Derwent

    Richard Derwent: “A portrait of my wife blends strikingly with a pattern created on the transparency by something that went wrong during processing."

  • Sky and sea at sunset Martin West

    And finally Martin West: "Sky and sea blending together shortly after sunset on the west coast of Florida."

