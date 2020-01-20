Stars of the stage and screen attended the SAG Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday evening.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Joaquin Phoenix accepts his best actor award for the film Joker from Glenn Close.

Here are pictures from the event.

Image copyright EPA Image caption Dogs Luther (left) and Ember, famous for starring in car commercials, rolled out the carpet on Friday in preparation for the awards.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption On Sunday, stars - including Nicole Kidman - met fans and posed for photographers.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption L to R: Lupita Nyong'o, Helena Bonham Carter and Margot Robbie show off their outfits.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Jojo Rabbit director Taika Waititi (left) shares a moment with actor Alexander Skarsgard.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Big Little Lies stars Meryl Streep, Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern were among those mingling inside the Shrine Auditorium.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Jennifer Lopez (left) and Phoebe Waller-Bridge were pleased to see each other. Waller-Bridge, creator of Fleabag, was named best actress in a comedy series.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Jennifer Aniston (right) greeted her former husband Brad Pitt, who was named best supporting actor for his role in Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood.

Image copyright AFP Image caption British actor Charlie Heaton (left) and Winona Ryder, stars of Netflix series Stranger Things, posed together at their table.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Film director Quentin Tarantino (left) and Charlize Theron enjoyed a chat. Tarantino's film Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood was nominated in four categories.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Renee Zellweger was named best actress for her role as Judy Garland in the film Judy.

Image copyright AFP Image caption South Korean film Parasite won the best ensemble cast award, the SAG's version of a best film prize. Its leads posed with director Bong Joon-ho afterwards.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Helena Bonham Carter, Josh O'Connor and Erin Doherty posed after winning the outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series prize for The Crown.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Laura Dern reclined in the winners' gallery after receiving the best supporting actress prize for Marriage Story, cementing her status as an Oscar favourite.

