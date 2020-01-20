In Pictures

Photos from the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

  • 20 January 2020

Stars of the stage and screen attended the SAG Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday evening.

Joaquin Phoenix and Glenn Close Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Joaquin Phoenix accepts his best actor award for the film Joker from Glenn Close.

Here are pictures from the event.

Dogs Luther and Ember roll out a carpet Image copyright EPA
Image caption Dogs Luther (left) and Ember, famous for starring in car commercials, rolled out the carpet on Friday in preparation for the awards.
Nicole Kidman Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption On Sunday, stars - including Nicole Kidman - met fans and posed for photographers.
Lupita Nyong'o, Helena Bonham Carter and Margot Robbie Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption L to R: Lupita Nyong'o, Helena Bonham Carter and Margot Robbie show off their outfits.
Taika Waititi and Alexander Skarsgard Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Jojo Rabbit director Taika Waititi (left) shares a moment with actor Alexander Skarsgard.
Meryl Streep, Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Big Little Lies stars Meryl Streep, Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern were among those mingling inside the Shrine Auditorium.
Jennifer Lopez and Phoebe Waller-Bridge Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Jennifer Lopez (left) and Phoebe Waller-Bridge were pleased to see each other. Waller-Bridge, creator of Fleabag, was named best actress in a comedy series.
Jennifer Aniston with Brad Pitt Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Jennifer Aniston (right) greeted her former husband Brad Pitt, who was named best supporting actor for his role in Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood.
Actor Charlie Heaton and Winona Ryder Image copyright AFP
Image caption British actor Charlie Heaton (left) and Winona Ryder, stars of Netflix series Stranger Things, posed together at their table.
Quentin Tarantino and Charlize Theron Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Film director Quentin Tarantino (left) and Charlize Theron enjoyed a chat. Tarantino's film Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood was nominated in four categories.
Renee Zellweger Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Renee Zellweger was named best actress for her role as Judy Garland in the film Judy.
Director Bong Joon-ho stands behind the cast of Parasite Image copyright AFP
Image caption South Korean film Parasite won the best ensemble cast award, the SAG's version of a best film prize. Its leads posed with director Bong Joon-ho afterwards.
Helena Bonham Carter, Erin Doherty and Josh O'Connor Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Helena Bonham Carter, Josh O'Connor and Erin Doherty posed after winning the outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series prize for The Crown.
Laura Dern Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Laura Dern reclined in the winners' gallery after receiving the best supporting actress prize for Marriage Story, cementing her status as an Oscar favourite.

