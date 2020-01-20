Following months of severe drought, parts of eastern Australia have been hit by flooding and hailstorms after dust storms swept though drought-stricken areas.

Image copyright Marcia Macmillan / AFP Image caption A dust storm hits Mullengudgery in New South Wales.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Storm clouds gather over Sydney Harbour.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Heavy rain falls on drought-hit areas in New South Wales such as Tamworth, leading to flooding in some areas.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption In Sydney, streets have been flooded.

Image copyright Australian Reptile Park / AFP Image caption At the Australian Reptile Park in Somersby, north of Sydney, a staff member carries koalas during a flash flood.

Image copyright Joanne Carvolth / Reuters Image caption Meanwhile, the capital Canberra faced a hailstorm.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Giant hail fell outside Parliament House in Canberra.

Image copyright EPA Image caption It was the size of golf balls.

Image copyright EPA Image caption The ice melted quickly after the storm.

Image copyright EPA Image caption The aftermath left broken windows and left some cars with minor damage to windscreens and bodywork.

