In Pictures

Australia: Extreme weather in pictures

  • 20 January 2020

Following months of severe drought, parts of eastern Australia have been hit by flooding and hailstorms after dust storms swept though drought-stricken areas.

A child running towards a dust storm in Mullengudgery in New South Wales Image copyright Marcia Macmillan / AFP
Image caption A dust storm hits Mullengudgery in New South Wales.
Presentational white space
Storm clouds gather over Sydney Harbour on January 20 Image copyright AFP
Image caption Storm clouds gather over Sydney Harbour.
Presentational white space
Rain begins to fall on drought and fire-ravaged country near Tamworth, New South Wales Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Heavy rain falls on drought-hit areas in New South Wales such as Tamworth, leading to flooding in some areas.
Presentational white space
A car is seen travelling through flooded streets in Surry Hills, Sydney. 20 Jan Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption In Sydney, streets have been flooded.
Presentational white space
A staff member carrying koalas during a flash flood at the Australian Reptile Park in Somersby, north of Sydney. 17 Jan Image copyright Australian Reptile Park / AFP
Image caption At the Australian Reptile Park in Somersby, north of Sydney, a staff member carries koalas during a flash flood.
Presentational white space
In this still image taken from video, hail falls in Canberra. 20 Jan Image copyright Joanne Carvolth / Reuters
Image caption Meanwhile, the capital Canberra faced a hailstorm.
Presentational white space
Golf ball-sized hail is shown at Parliament House in Canberra on January 20 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Giant hail fell outside Parliament House in Canberra.
Presentational white space
A man holds golf ball-size hail at Parliament House after a severe hail storm hit Canberra Image copyright EPA
Image caption It was the size of golf balls.
Presentational white space
People look at hail stones on the ground after a severe hail storm at Parliament House Image copyright EPA
Image caption The ice melted quickly after the storm.
Presentational white space
Damaged cars are seen parked outside Old Parliament House after a hail storm hit Canberra Image copyright EPA
Image caption The aftermath left broken windows and left some cars with minor damage to windscreens and bodywork.

All photographs copyrighted as marked

More on this story