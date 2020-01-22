Terry Jones: Life in pictures

Monty Python star Terry Jones has died at the age of 77.

A statement from his family said: "Terry passed away on the evening of 21 January 2020 at the age of 77 with his wife Anna Soderstrom by his side after a long, extremely brave but always good humoured battle with a rare form of dementia, FTD.

"His work with Monty Python, his books, films, television programmes, poems and other work will live on forever, a fitting legacy to a true polymath."

Image copyright Fremantle Media/Shutterstock Image caption Terence Jones was born in Colwyn Bay in north Wales in 1942 and went on to study at Oxford where he wrote sketches for the Oxford Revue. By 1967 he was writing for television, shows such as Do Not Adjust Your Set, here with David Jason, Eric Idle and Denise Coffey.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption But it was for his work as part of Monty Python that he will forever be remembered. The team members are seen here in 1969. Left to right: Terry Jones, Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Eric Idle, Terry Gilliam and Michael Palin.

Image copyright Monty Python Image caption The show was like nothing that had gone before. Here John Cleese plays Inspector Praline, Graham Chapman is Superintendent Parrot, and Terry Jones plays Mr Milton in the Crunchy Frog sketch, from the first series of Monty Python's Flying Circus.

Image copyright Monty Python Image caption This sketch with Carol Cleveland as Dora, Eric Idle as the newsreader, and Terry Jones as Bevis was one of those chosen as the BBC's entry in the Golden Rose of Montreux festival 1971.

Image copyright Monty Python Image caption Terry Jones as Arthur Ewing in the Musical Mice sketch from the first series.

Image copyright Monty Python / Shutterstock Image caption Jones took to directing, notably on the Python films, such as Life of Brian and The Meaning of Life. As well as being behind the camera he also appeared, here in one of his most memorable roles as Mr Creosote, served by John Cleese.

Image copyright Monty Python/Kobal/Shutterstock Image caption In the Life Of Brian he played the mother of Brian, one of many female roles he would undertake for Python.

Image copyright Allied Film Makers/Kobal/Shutterstock Image caption In 1996 he wrote and directed an adaptation of The Wind in the Willows, in which he also played the part of Mr Toad, and is seen here with Steve Coogan and Eric Idle.

Image copyright Alan Davidson/Shutterstock Image caption Jones was also an accomplished author, turning his hand to both children's and historical literature.

Image copyright Daniel Leal-Olivas/EPA/Shutterstock Image caption In 2014 the surviving members of Monty Python reunited for a new stage show. Left to right: Eric Idle, John Cleese, Terry Gilliam, Michael Palin and Terry Jones

Image copyright Jonathan Hordle/BAFTA/Shutterstock Image caption In 2016 it was announced that Jones was suffering from dementia. He received a standing ovation in October that year when he appeared on stage with his son Bill to receive a Bafta Cymru Award for his outstanding contribution to film and television.

