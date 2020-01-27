In Pictures

Kobe Bryant: Life in Pictures

  • 27 January 2020

US basketball legend Kobe Bryant, 41, and his daughter Gianna, 13, have died in a helicopter crash in the city of Calabasas, California. Seven other passengers were also killed.

Bryant, a five-time NBA champion, played for the LA Lakers throughout his career and is considered one of the greatest players in the game's history.

Kobe Bryant looks on during the Lakers NBA match with the Toronto Raptors in California 2015. Image copyright Robyn Beck / AFP

Here is a selection of photos looking back over his career.

Kobe Bryant during a Lakers game against Portland Trail Blazers in Los Angeles in 2001 Image copyright Vince Bucci / Getty images
Image caption Kobe Bryant made his debut in the 1996-97 season and spent 20 seasons with the Lakers. He is seen here in 2001 playing against Portland Trail Blazers in Los Angeles.
Kobe Bryant outpasses Orlando Magic's Mickael Pietrus and Rashard Lewis during the NBA final between Los Angeles Lakers and Orlando Magic. Image copyright Gabriel Bouys / AFP
Image caption Bryant scored 33,643 regular season points, putting him fourth on the all-time scoring list. He is seen here outpassing Orlando Magic's Mickael Pietrus and Rashard Lewis during the NBA final between Los Angeles Lakers and Orlando Magic in California in 2009.
Kobe Bryant of the Los Angeles Lakers celebrates victory following Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Orlando Magic in Florida in 2009 Image copyright Emmanuel Dunand / AFP
Image caption He made the All-NBA First Team selection 11 times, second-equal with Karl Malone. Bryant is seen above celebrating victory at the NBA Finals against the Orlando Magic in Florida in 2009.
Former US President Barack Obama poses with Kobe Bryant and Derek Fisher Image copyright Jim Watson / AFP
Image caption Former US President Barack Obama posed with Bryant (centre) and Derek Fisher during an event with the 2008-2009 NBA Champions in 2010.
Kobe Bryant slam dunks against the Sacramento Kings during their NBA basketball game in Los Angeles in 2011. Image copyright Lucy Nicholson / Reuters
Image caption Bryant is recorded to have played for 48,637 minutes, which is the eighth-highest total in the NBA. He is seen below slam dunking whilst playing against the Sacramento Kings during their NBA basketball game in Los Angeles in 2011.
Kobe Bryant dunks the ball against Oklahoma City Thunder in Oklahoma City, 2012. Image copyright Larry W. Smith / EPA
Image caption Bryant dunks the ball whilst playing against Oklahoma City Thunder in Oklahoma City in 2012.
Kobe Bryant slam dunks against Nigeria at the London 2012 Olympic Games Image copyright Christian Petersen / Getty Images
Image caption Bryant slam dunks against Nigeria during the Men's Basketball Preliminary Round match of the London 2012 Olympic Games. The US team won the gold medal at the games.
Kobe Bryant tries to get by Sacramento Kings forward Jason Thompson and teammate Rudy Gay during their NBA game in Los Angeles, California, 2014. Image copyright Michael Nelson / EPA
Image caption Bryant won four All-Star MVP Awards, a record that is tied with Bob Pettit for the most in NBA history.
Fans reach out to touch Kobe Bryant as he leaves the court after defeating the Utah Jazz in 2016. Image copyright Mike Nelson / EPA
Image caption Fans reach out to touch Kobe Bryant as he leaves the court after defeating the Utah Jazz in 2016. The game was his last after a 20 year career with the Lakers
Kobe Bryant at the 90th Annual Academy Awards with this wife Vanessa Laine Image copyright AFP
Image caption Turning his hand to filmmaking, Bryant won an Oscar for best short animated film in 2018 for Dear Basketball, a five-minute film based on a love letter he wrote to the sport. He is seen above at the 90th Annual Academy Awards with this wife Vanessa Laine.
Kobe Bryant is pictured with his daughter Gianna at the WNBA All Star Game in 2019. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Bryant is pictured with his daughter Gianna, who also died in the helicopter accident, at the WNBA All Star Game in 2019.
Flowers are laid next to a mural of the player in downtown Los Angeles. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption His 48,637 minutes played is the eighth-highest total in the NBA. Flowers were laid next to a mural of the player in downtown Los Angeles.

