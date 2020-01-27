Kobe Bryant: Life in Pictures

US basketball legend Kobe Bryant, 41, and his daughter Gianna, 13, have died in a helicopter crash in the city of Calabasas, California. Seven other passengers were also killed.

Bryant, a five-time NBA champion, played for the LA Lakers throughout his career and is considered one of the greatest players in the game's history.

Here is a selection of photos looking back over his career.

Image copyright Vince Bucci / Getty images Image caption Kobe Bryant made his debut in the 1996-97 season and spent 20 seasons with the Lakers. He is seen here in 2001 playing against Portland Trail Blazers in Los Angeles.

Image copyright Gabriel Bouys / AFP Image caption Bryant scored 33,643 regular season points, putting him fourth on the all-time scoring list. He is seen here outpassing Orlando Magic's Mickael Pietrus and Rashard Lewis during the NBA final between Los Angeles Lakers and Orlando Magic in California in 2009.

Image copyright Emmanuel Dunand / AFP Image caption He made the All-NBA First Team selection 11 times, second-equal with Karl Malone. Bryant is seen above celebrating victory at the NBA Finals against the Orlando Magic in Florida in 2009.

Image copyright Jim Watson / AFP Image caption Former US President Barack Obama posed with Bryant (centre) and Derek Fisher during an event with the 2008-2009 NBA Champions in 2010.

Image copyright Lucy Nicholson / Reuters Image caption Bryant is recorded to have played for 48,637 minutes, which is the eighth-highest total in the NBA. He is seen below slam dunking whilst playing against the Sacramento Kings during their NBA basketball game in Los Angeles in 2011.

Image copyright Larry W. Smith / EPA Image caption Bryant dunks the ball whilst playing against Oklahoma City Thunder in Oklahoma City in 2012.

Image copyright Christian Petersen / Getty Images Image caption Bryant slam dunks against Nigeria during the Men's Basketball Preliminary Round match of the London 2012 Olympic Games. The US team won the gold medal at the games.

Image copyright Michael Nelson / EPA Image caption Bryant won four All-Star MVP Awards, a record that is tied with Bob Pettit for the most in NBA history.

Image copyright Mike Nelson / EPA Image caption Fans reach out to touch Kobe Bryant as he leaves the court after defeating the Utah Jazz in 2016. The game was his last after a 20 year career with the Lakers

Image copyright AFP Image caption Turning his hand to filmmaking, Bryant won an Oscar for best short animated film in 2018 for Dear Basketball, a five-minute film based on a love letter he wrote to the sport. He is seen above at the 90th Annual Academy Awards with this wife Vanessa Laine.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Bryant is pictured with his daughter Gianna, who also died in the helicopter accident, at the WNBA All Star Game in 2019.

Flowers were laid next to a mural of the player in downtown Los Angeles.

