Kobe Bryant: Life in Pictures
- 27 January 2020
US basketball legend Kobe Bryant, 41, and his daughter Gianna, 13, have died in a helicopter crash in the city of Calabasas, California. Seven other passengers were also killed.
Bryant, a five-time NBA champion, played for the LA Lakers throughout his career and is considered one of the greatest players in the game's history.
Here is a selection of photos looking back over his career.
All images belong to the copyright holders as marked