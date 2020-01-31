Pro and anti-Brexit demonstrations and marches are being held across the country, as the UK counts down to leaving the European Union.

The UK will officially leave the EU at 23:00 GMT, ending 47 years of membership.

Image copyright Henry Nicholls / REUTERS/ Image caption Brexiteers head towards Parliament Square in London. A clock counting down to the moment the UK leaves the EU will be projected on to Downing Street.

Image copyright Dominic Lipinski / PA Image caption Pro-Brexit supporters celebrate on Whitehall where the buildings will be lit up.

Image copyright Dominic Lipinski / PA Media Image caption Crowds gathered in London's Parliament Square, ahead of a celebration of Brexit there later.

Image copyright Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images Image caption Supporters of the EU held a procession through Whitehall to "bid a fond farewell" to the union.

Image copyright ISABEL INFANTES / AFP Image caption A pro-EU activist wearing a cape decorated with an EU flag design joins a rally organised by civil rights group New Europeans outside Europe House, central London.

Image copyright Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire Image caption Pro-EU supporters lit candles in Smith Square in Westminster, London

Image copyright Ben STANSALL / AFP Image caption A pro-EU message is projected onto the cliffs in Ramsgate, southern England

Image copyright Danny Lawson / pa Image caption Customers Scott Jones and Laura Jones at the Sawmill Bar in South Elmsall, Yorkshire, where a Brexit party is being held throughout the day.

Image copyright PAUL ELLIS / AFP Image caption Earlier, the prime minister held a cabinet meeting at the National Glass Centre, a museum and arts centre in Sunderland, the city that was the first to back Brexit when results were announced after the referendum.

