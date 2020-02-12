In Pictures

In pictures: British landmarks from the air

  • 12 February 2020
A pilot's cockpit eye view of Government Communication Headquarters in Cheltenham. Image copyright Ordnance Survey

Ordnance Survey surveyors have taken aerial photographs of Britain's landscape since World War One. Last year, they spent 800 hours in the air, covering 190,000 miles of Great Britain and capturing 150,000 images.

Arundel Castle, West Sussex Image copyright Ordnance Survey
Image caption Arundel Castle and Cathedral, in the South Downs National Park
Connel Bridge, Argyll & Bute Image copyright Ordnance Survey
Image caption Loch Etive, in Argyll
Dundee Image copyright Ordnance Survey
Image caption Dundee’s V&A museum, on the banks of the River Tay, opened in 2018
Birmingham Image copyright Ordnance Survey
Image caption OS planes flying out of East Midlands Airport often pass over Birmingham
Durdle Door, Dorset Image copyright Ordnance Survey
Image caption One of Britain’s most popular walking sites, on the Jurassic Coast
Ailsa Craig, Firth of Clyde Image copyright Ordnance Survey
Image caption This uninhabited island located west of the Scottish mainland is one of about 6,000 islands off the coast of Britain
Portland, Dorset Image copyright Ordnance Survey
Image caption The Portland Bill lighthouse, in West Dorset, is not too many miles away from the Ordnance Survey headquarters, in Southampton
RAF Cranwell, Lincolnshire Image copyright Ordnance Survey
Image caption When aviators in flight have a chance to pass over the headquarters of the RAF’s Central Flying School, they do not want to pass up the opportunity
Oban, Argyll and Bute Image copyright Ordnance Survey
Image caption The flying unit often refuel at small airstrips whenever they survey the outer islands off the Scottish coast. This unusual image of a vintage US mail plane was captured last summer at Oban Airport, in Argyll
Tenby, Pembrokeshire Image copyright Ordnance Survey
Image caption The Pembrokeshire town of Tenby, with St Catherine’s Island and Napoleonic fort off the coast. The fort doubled as maximum-security prison Sherrinford in the final episode of BBC One’s Sherlock series.

All photographs courtesy Ordnance Survey

Related Topics