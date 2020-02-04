Daniel arap Moi: Life in pictures

The former Kenyan president, Daniel arap Moi has died at the age of 95.

He led Kenya for 24 years, initially winning widespread support in the country, but his rule was marred by economic stagnation and accusations of corruption.

Image copyright Google Image caption As representatives of the Kenyan Legislative Council, Daniel arap Moi and Michael Blundell attend the opening of the second Lancaster House conference in London in February 1962. The conferences negotiated a framework for Kenya's independence from the UK.

Image copyright AFP Image caption He is named vice-president by Jomo Kenyatta in 1967.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption He is sworn in as president following the death of Jomo Kenyatta in 1978.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mr Moi meeting Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi at the airport in Kenya in September 1981.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Queen Elizabeth II speaking at a State Banquet alongside President Moi, during her four-day state visit to Kenya in 1983.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption He sets fire to a huge pile of elephant tusks worth $3m (£2.3m) in order to highlight the fight against poaching in 1989.

Image copyright AFP Image caption He tells officials of his ruling Kenya African National Union (Kanu) that it was the end of one-party rule in Kenya in 1991. The following year he won the country's first multiparty elections amid charges of electoral fraud.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Here he inspects the guard of honour at the opening of parliament in Nairobi in 1992.

Image copyright AFP Image caption He greets his supporters after he being sworn in for a final five-year term in Nairobi in 1998.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Daniel arap Moi and President Bill Clinton at the opening of the National Summit on Africa at the Washington Convention Centre in Washington, DC in February 2000.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Daniel arap Moi sits next to President-elect Mwai Kibaki during the swearing-in ceremony in December 2002, ending 24 years of Mr Moi's rule.

All images belong to the copyright holders as marked