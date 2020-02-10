Breathtaking images from the Landscape Photographer of the Year competition
A set of four images by Russian photographer Oleg Ershov has been awarded first place in the International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 competition.
Mr Ershov beat 3,400 rival entries by 840 photographers from around the world. His images, above and below, show landscapes in England and Iceland.
"My passion for landscape photography is based on a love of nature, especially in places where human intervention is not yet visible," he said.
"Just being in location at dawn and watching the start of a new day gives me tremendous vitality."
Mr Ershov is an amateur photographer and funds his passion by working for a food distribution company.
He says his favourite destinations for shooting landscapes are Iceland, Scotland and the south-west of the US.
"My interest in photography began in 2007 when I bought my first DSLR camera and signed up for a photo tour to the south-west USA.
"I was struck by the tremendous variety of landscapes, colours and textures found in nature."
French photographer Magali Chesnel won the competition for a single image, with her photo entitled The Harvest of Road Salt.
Her image, below, shows the Salin de l'ile Saint Martin; a saltworks in Gruissan, France.
Here are other award winners:
Second place, single image: Sander Grefte, Netherlands
Third place, single image: Adam Hoszang, Hungary
The competition created special award categories, unique to this year's awards.
The Lone Tree Award: Anke Butawitsch, Germany
The Heavenly Cloud Award: Brandon Yoshizawa, US
The Abstract Aerial Award: Ignacio Palacios, Australia
The Wildlife in Landscape Award: Ricardo Da Cunha, Australia
The Snow and Ice Award: Veselin Atanasov, Bulgaria
The competition also produced a selection of the best 101 photo entries, including the images below.
More winning photos can be found on the competition website.