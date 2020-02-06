In Pictures

Kirk Douglas: A life in pictures

  • 6 February 2020

Hollywood acting legend Kirk Douglas has died, at the age of 103.

Kirk Douglas circa 1950 Image copyright AFP
Image caption Kirk Douglas, the American actor whose chiselled good looks, steely glare and distinctively dimpled chin made him one of Hollywood's most popular leading men, was born Issur Danielovitch on 9 December 1916.
Actress Rosalind Russell fends off the advances of her admirer Kirk Douglas, in the film Mourning Becomes Electra. Image copyright Hulton Archive
Image caption His early films include a 1947 adaptation of Eugene O'Neill's play Mourning Becomes Electra, in which he appeared alongside Rosalind Russell.
Kirk Douglas in a promotional portrait for 'Champion', directed by Mark Robson, 1949. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Douglas in a promotional portrait for Champion, directed by Mark Robson in 1949, an early film that gained him a nomination for Best Actor at the 1950 Oscars and helped cement his reputation.
Kirk Douglas with his son Michael in 1949 Image copyright Sunset Boulevard
Image caption He is seen here in 1949 with his son Michael, whom he had with his first wife, actress Diana Love Dill. They divorced in 1951.
Kirk Douglas playing Vincent Van Gogh in the film Lust for Life in 1956. Image copyright Silver Screen Collection
Image caption He played the painter Vincent van Gogh in Lust for Life, directed by Vincente Minnelli in 1956.
Kirk Douglas and his wife Anne being met by Tony Curtis, on their arrival at London Airport in 1957 for the film The Vikings. Image copyright PA Media
Image caption Douglas and his second wife, Anne Buydens, being met by actor Tony Curtis, on their arrival at London Airport, in 1957, for the film The Vikings.
Kirk Douglas in the film Paths of Glory in 1957 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Paths of Glory, directed by Stanley Kubrick in 1957, was produced through Douglas's own production company. He plays Col Dax, a commanding officer of French soldiers who attempts to defend them against a charge of cowardice in a court martial after they refuse to take part in a suicidal attack.
Kirk Douglas in the film Spartacus Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption He is perhaps best known for the role of Spartacus, a slave who leads a rebellion against Rome. Directed by Stanley Kubrick and produced by Douglas's company, it is one of his most celebrated films. Douglas's insistence former Communist Party member Dalton Trumbo be credited for the 1960 release's screenplay was instrumental in ending the Hollywood blacklist.
Kirk Douglas and Burt Lancaster on Gunfight at the O.K. Corral in 1957 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption He had a friendly rivalry with his Hollywood contemporary Burt Lancaster, with whom he made seven films, including Seven Days in May, Tough Guys and, in 1957, Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (pictured).
Kirk Douglas with his wife Anne Buydens in Acapulco in 1968 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Douglas married Anne Buydens in 1954 and they were married until his death.
Cameron Douglas, Kirk Douglas and Michael Douglas attend the ceremony honouring Michael Douglas with star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Three generations of the Douglas family, Cameron, Kirk and Michael, attend the ceremony honouring Michael with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, in 2018.
