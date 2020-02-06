Your pictures on the theme of 'paths'

  • 6 February 2020

Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "paths".

  • Dew on the grass in Cornwall Magdalena

    Magdalena: "Thru the morning dew. Getting up early gives you many opportunities to take good photos. On my way back home, I turned back and realised that I left a very interesting mark while walking on the wet grass in my wellington boots."

  • Woman on a path in Kaikoura, New Zealand Lucie Belanger

    Lucie Belanger: "My sister, Lynka, on a path to the unknown.”

  • Path of ants Carol Cunningham

    Carol Cunningham: "I was out running in Sydney and I saw this path of ants. They had built their own path across the pavement. It was fascinating to look closely at the ants busily running up and down the path."

  • Tree-lined path Frank Samet

    Frank Samet: "This image was taken while walking down a tree-lined path with the dog near Peterborough."

  • Pathway with names of bands on Gillian Deveney

    Gillian Deveney: "Beside the Barrowlands Ballroom in Glasgow there is a pathway which features the names of many of the artists who have played at the ballroom over the decades. This is a picture of my husband showing our daughters some of the gigs we attended."

  • Mushrooms on a path David J Patterson

    David J Patterson: "Mushrooms push through pine needles in a sunlit path through woodland in Massachusetts, US."

  • Shadow on cobbles Jaume Ferrer

    Jaume Ferrer took this picture in Edinburgh: “My girlfriend and I did a lot of walking. I loved the light on the cobbled streets at night. The pink light on this part of the street caught my eye. I waited for what I considered a good snap.”

  • Snail on a path Val Pallister

    Val Pallister: "A snail making its own path on a path in Canterbury Cathedral gardens."

  • Signpost in the countryside John Swinburne

    John Swinburne: “The Offas Dyke path here, overlooking the Vale of Clwyd in north-east Wales. The sign points to the main path, a nearby summit or a local village."

  • Path to a mountain top Joe Hollins

    Joe Hollins: "The cobbled paths of Santo Antao, Cape Verde, wind over and around the volcanic peaks to connect villages and agricultural terracing, and as a seasoned hiker, I adore their sheer audacity and humble beauty. This path appears to ascend into the heavens, but is a long, winding route from the highest point, the Pico da Cruz, to the coastal town of Cidade das Pombas."

  • A path in Millfields Park, London Richard Curl

    Richard Curl: "I found it quite spooky, like two ghosts walking towards a ghostly bicycle."

  • Heron in the Maldives Andreas Selwood

    Andreas Selwood: "The path back to the water villas on the Conrad Maldives Rangali Island resort was a favourite spot for this grey heron to check out the fish life/lunch menu."

  • Monastery in Greece Wendy Effer

    Wendy Effer: "The island of Folegandros, Greece. There may be crumbling villages but the winding path to the monastery is carefully maintained."

  • Colourful lights on a path Malvika

    Malvika: "A colourful pathway in Toronto at the Aurora Winter Festival."

  • Woman passing a puddle Joanne Smith

    Joanne Smith: "Taken on a dog walk where the path vanished under a very large puddle, this gave me chance to take a shot of my friend, Lynne, while she navigated the slippery bank."

  • Bamboo forest Herve Loubignac

    And finally, Herve Loubignac took this picture of a bamboo forest in Kamakura, Japan. The next theme is "wooden" and the deadline for entries is 11 February 2020. Send pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk or follow the link to "Upload your pictures here" below. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures," at the bottom of the page.

