In pictures: The battle of the oranges

Once a year, in the run-up to Shrove Tuesday, the citizens of the old medieval town of Ivrea, in Italy, gather in the main square to hurl oranges at each other.
As the town prepares to celebrate once more, we look at the pictures by photographer Andrea Capello who documented the event last year.
The origin of the so-called Battle of the Oranges dates back to medieval times and is said to commemorate the day the townsfolk were liberated from the harsh rule of an evil duke.
The legend goes that the miller's daughter, Violetta, cut off the duke's head when he tried to claim his right to sleep with young brides on their wedding night. This led the town to rise up and burn down the duke's castle.