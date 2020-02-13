Your pictures on the theme of 'wooden'
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "wooden".
-
Sean Iceton
Sean Iceton: "Saved from the landfill or a bonfire, these painted chairs adorn the side of a New England wooden barn."
-
Mike Doyle
Mike Doyle: The skeleton of an old wooden boat gradually merging with the mud on the River Medway, Hoo, [Kent,] in summer 2019."
-
Georgiana Griffiths
Georgiana Griffiths: "Every now and then, we are confronted with a situation when we must choose which path to take. But first, we must open the gate.”
-
Atia Aslam
Atia Aslam: "Anyone for a cuppa? My miniature wooden furniture set."
-
Malvika
Malvika: "I took this image of wooden barrels one afternoon outside of the Mount Gay Rum distillery, in Barbados."
-
Neil Baker
Neil Baker: "Taken on Hayling Island[, Hampshire,] on a cold, windy, grey day, this image shows that not all is lost in photography terms on such days in the UK. This is a monochrome image with the original coloured doors. These old wooden beach huts are a great source of photographs."
-
Andy Rinkoff
Andy Rinkoff: "Flower made with wooden button and jointing biscuits."
-
Zoe Cleverly
Zoe Cleverly: "Watching my children on the wooden helter-skelter at Chatsworth house[, Derbyshire]."
-
Ernest Walker
Ernest Walker: "A trio of rather sinister wooden leapfrogs, to be found at a local RSPB nature reserve."
-
Kathy Williams
Kathy Williams: "The wooden columns of Wisdom Path, on Lantau Island, Hong Kong."
-
Kay Hayes
Kay Hayes: "Wooden jigsaw-puzzle pieces, which are unusual, thick, and sturdy."
-
Verna Evans
Verna Evans: "A collection of wooden walking sticks and an umbrella with a wooden handle carved as a parrot's head."
-
Lucia Kovacova
Lucia Kovacova: "I took this picture during a visit to Thessaloniki. The trimmed branches on the birch trees in the city park looked like wooden hands cheering in the air."
-
Jill Bewley
Jill Bewley: "A quirky wooden carving on a tree in a park in Amsterdam was just asking to be photographed."
-
Phil Morgan
Phil Morgan has made a composite picture of trees and a stump, taken on Anglesey.
-
Charlie Christian
Charlie Christian: "A naively carved and painted horse marionette, has real character and personality, despite being wooden."
-
Elisa Decker
Elisa Decker: "This close-up of a wooden plank suggested portals to other worlds."
-
Sheryl Thomson
Sheryl Thomson: "I loved the colour and textures of the wood and metalwork on the church door."
-
Robby Bernstein
And finally Robby Bernstein sent in this picture of wooden pencils. The next theme is "uphill" and the deadline for entries is 18 February 2020. Send pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk or follow the link to "Upload your pictures here" below. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures," at the bottom of the page.