In Pictures: Flooding from Storm Dennis

  • 18 February 2020
Severe flood warnings remain in place in the wake of Storm Dennis, with more rain expected to fall later this week. Among the worst affected areas are South Wales, Herefordshire, Worcestershire and Shropshire.

Image caption Flood water surrounds Upton upon Severn in Worcestershire after the River Severn burst its banks following Storm Dennis.
Image caption Homes and businesses in the town have been flooded.
Image caption A man walks on the Old Bridge in Hereford as the waters of the swollen River Wye fill the arches.
Image caption A boy cycles through flood water in the streets of Hereford.
Image caption The emergency services in Hereford have used boats to evacuate residents from their properties.
Image caption A rainbow appears over flooded fields in the Wye Valley in Herefordshire, near the hamlet of Wellesley.
Image caption The sports pavilion at Monmouth School, in Monmouth, Wales was left surrounded by water.
Image caption A canoeist powers their way around the flooded car park of a supermarket in Monmouth.
Image caption Meanwhile, the cleanup continues in areas hit by flooding at the weekend. The Bridge End Inn in Crickhowell, Wales, was left damaged.
Image caption Laura Court mops up the floor of a hairdressers in Nantgarw in Wales.
