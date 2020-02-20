Your pictures on the theme of 'uphill'

  • 20 February 2020

Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "uphill"

  • In the Sand Dunes Frontier Park, in Oregon, USA, three hikers trudge their way up a steep hill in the soft sand Robby Bernstein

    Robby Bernstein: "In the Sand Dunes Frontier Park, in Oregon, USA, three hikers trudge their way up a steep hill in the soft sand, in the burning midday sun."

  • A person carrying a bicycle in the Dolomites Jenny Hartley

    Jenny Hartley: "Trying to cycle uphill in the Dolomites was an impossible task, so we ended up carrying our bikes."

  • A competitor hurls their vintage car uphill during last August's Vintage Sports Car Club meeting at Prescott Hill Climb near Cheltenham, Gloucestershire. Steve Boreham

    Steve Boreham: "A competitor hurls their vintage car uphill with precision and commitment during last August's Vintage Sports Car Club meeting at Prescott Hill Climb, Cheltenham, Gloucestershire."

  • Rice terraces in Longsheng County, Guilin, China Kathy Williams

    Kathy Williams: "Looking down over the rice terraces in Longsheng County, Guilin, China."

  • Climbers in the Himalayas - Gokyo Renjo La Pass Trek. Ali Sedaghat

    Ali Sedaghat: "The view uphill at sunrise with the temperature at -15C and at 5,300m [17,000ft], in the Himalayas - Gokyo Renjo La Pass Trek."

  • People walking at he Cliffs of Moher, County Clare, Ireland. Usha Venkat

    Usha Venkat: “My husband and I travelled to Ireland for summer vacation. We left sunny Dublin to visit the Cliffs of Moher, County Clare. It was windy, damp and cold on that day. Despite the inclement weather and rough pathways, we braved the cold to walk uphill. I was amazed to see how close the pastures came up to edge of the cliffs.”

  • A bright red convertible sports car up a winding road Dave Smith

    Dave Smith: "A few twists and turns in a bright-red convertible sports car. I shot this in the USA with an 800mm lens to compress the distance. You can imagine pop music on the car radio and wind blowing their hair."

  • Houses built on the steep hillside in Sicily, Italy. Mike Doyle

    Mike Doyle: "Houses seemingly built on top of each other on the steep hillside of a Sicilian village."

  • A dog called a Podenco Canario looking down into the volcano crater in Lanzarote. Frank Samet

    Frank Samet: "This image was taken looking up the rim of an extinct volcano in Lanzarote last year. It shows a hunting dog called a podenco canario looking down into the crater."

  • Glastonbury Tor. Jason Shrubb

    And finally Jason Shrubb sent in this picture of Glastonbury Tor. The next theme is "railways" and the deadline for entries is 25 February 2020. Send pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk or follow the link to "Upload your pictures here" below. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures," at the bottom of the page.