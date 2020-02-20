Your pictures on the theme of 'uphill'
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "uphill"
Robby Bernstein
Robby Bernstein: "In the Sand Dunes Frontier Park, in Oregon, USA, three hikers trudge their way up a steep hill in the soft sand, in the burning midday sun."
Jenny Hartley
Jenny Hartley: "Trying to cycle uphill in the Dolomites was an impossible task, so we ended up carrying our bikes."
Steve Boreham
Steve Boreham: "A competitor hurls their vintage car uphill with precision and commitment during last August's Vintage Sports Car Club meeting at Prescott Hill Climb, Cheltenham, Gloucestershire."
Kathy Williams
Kathy Williams: "Looking down over the rice terraces in Longsheng County, Guilin, China."
Ali Sedaghat
Ali Sedaghat: "The view uphill at sunrise with the temperature at -15C and at 5,300m [17,000ft], in the Himalayas - Gokyo Renjo La Pass Trek."
Usha Venkat
Usha Venkat: “My husband and I travelled to Ireland for summer vacation. We left sunny Dublin to visit the Cliffs of Moher, County Clare. It was windy, damp and cold on that day. Despite the inclement weather and rough pathways, we braved the cold to walk uphill. I was amazed to see how close the pastures came up to edge of the cliffs.”
Dave Smith
Dave Smith: "A few twists and turns in a bright-red convertible sports car. I shot this in the USA with an 800mm lens to compress the distance. You can imagine pop music on the car radio and wind blowing their hair."
Mike Doyle
Mike Doyle: "Houses seemingly built on top of each other on the steep hillside of a Sicilian village."
Frank Samet
Frank Samet: "This image was taken looking up the rim of an extinct volcano in Lanzarote last year. It shows a hunting dog called a podenco canario looking down into the crater."
Jason Shrubb
Jason Shrubb

And finally Jason Shrubb sent in this picture of Glastonbury Tor.