Underwater Photographer of the Year celebrates photography beneath the surface of the ocean, lakes and rivers.

More than 5,500 underwater pictures were entered in 13 categories by underwater photographers from 70 countries around the world.

Image copyright Greg Lecoeur Image caption Greg Lecoeur won Underwater Photographer of the Year 2020 with Frozen Mobile Home, showing seals around an iceberg in Antarctica.

Image copyright Anita Kainrath Image caption Anita Kainrath, from Austria, won Up & Coming Underwater Photographer of the Year with Shark Nursery, showing baby lemon sharks in a mangrove in the Bahamas.

Image copyright Pasquale Vassallo Image caption Italian Pasquale Vassallo won Marine Conservation Photographer of the Year with Last Dawn, Last Gasp, showing a tuna as it is hauled up towards a boat off the coast of Naples.

Image copyright Nick More Image caption Nick More, from Devon, won British Underwater Photographer of the Year with Rabbitfish Zoom Blur, taken in Indonesia.

Image copyright Nur Tucker Image caption Nur Tucker, from Wimbledon, won the Most Promising British Underwater Photographer, with Commotion in the Ocean, a panning photo of a seahorse.

Image copyright Zena Holloway Image caption Zena Holloway won the Black and White category with an image of Brazilian free-diver and conservationist Flavia Eberhard in Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula.

Image copyright Renee Capozzola Image caption Renee Capozzola won the Wreck category with a split shot of the Georgios shipwreck, in Saudi Arabia. The ship ran aground in 1978 and now serves as an artificial reef.

Image copyright Keigo Kawamura Image caption Keigo Kawamura won the Macro category with an image of unicorn shrimp in Japan.

Image copyright Trevor Rees Image caption Trevor Rees won the British Waters Wide Angle category with a shot of a fireworks anemone at the head of Loch Dutch, in Shetland.

Image copyright Shane Keena Image caption Shane Keena won the Conservation category with a shot of a hermit crab on Peleliu Island using a discarded can as a temporary home.

