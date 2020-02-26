Underwater Photographer of the Year
- 26 February 2020
Underwater Photographer of the Year celebrates photography beneath the surface of the ocean, lakes and rivers.
More than 5,500 underwater pictures were entered in 13 categories by underwater photographers from 70 countries around the world.
All images are copyright of the photographers as marked