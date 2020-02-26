In Pictures

Underwater Photographer of the Year

  • 26 February 2020

Underwater Photographer of the Year celebrates photography beneath the surface of the ocean, lakes and rivers.

More than 5,500 underwater pictures were entered in 13 categories by underwater photographers from 70 countries around the world.

Seals around an iceberg in Antarctica. Image copyright Greg Lecoeur
Image caption Greg Lecoeur won Underwater Photographer of the Year 2020 with Frozen Mobile Home, showing seals around an iceberg in Antarctica.
baby lemon sharks in a mangrove in the Bahamas Image copyright Anita Kainrath
Image caption Anita Kainrath, from Austria, won Up & Coming Underwater Photographer of the Year with Shark Nursery, showing baby lemon sharks in a mangrove in the Bahamas.
Tuna being caught. Image copyright Pasquale Vassallo
Image caption Italian Pasquale Vassallo won Marine Conservation Photographer of the Year with Last Dawn, Last Gasp, showing a tuna as it is hauled up towards a boat off the coast of Naples.
Rabbitfish Image copyright Nick More
Image caption Nick More, from Devon, won British Underwater Photographer of the Year with Rabbitfish Zoom Blur, taken in Indonesia.
Seahorse Image copyright Nur Tucker
Image caption Nur Tucker, from Wimbledon, won the Most Promising British Underwater Photographer, with Commotion in the Ocean, a panning photo of a seahorse.
Flavia Eberhard diving in the Yucatan Peninsula, Mexico. Image copyright Zena Holloway
Image caption Zena Holloway won the Black and White category with an image of Brazilian free-diver and conservationist Flavia Eberhard in Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula.
Georgios shipwreck Image copyright Renee Capozzola
Image caption Renee Capozzola won the Wreck category with a split shot of the Georgios shipwreck, in Saudi Arabia. The ship ran aground in 1978 and now serves as an artificial reef.
Unicorn shrimp. Image copyright Keigo Kawamura
Image caption Keigo Kawamura won the Macro category with an image of unicorn shrimp in Japan.
Fireworks Anemone Image copyright Trevor Rees
Image caption Trevor Rees won the British Waters Wide Angle category with a shot of a fireworks anemone at the head of Loch Dutch, in Shetland.
Shane Keena won the Conservation category with a shot of a hermit crab on Peleliu Island using a discarded can as a temporary home. Image copyright Shane Keena
Image caption Shane Keena won the Conservation category with a shot of a hermit crab on Peleliu Island using a discarded can as a temporary home.
All images are copyright of the photographers as marked