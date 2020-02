Image caption

Competitors from the opposing teams, the Up'ards and the Down'ards, reach for the ball during the annual Royal Shrovetide Football Match in Ashbourne, England. The aim of the mass-participation game is to score a "goal" by aiming the ball at millstones which are at opposite ends of the town - about three miles apart. The game, which has very few rules, is played over two eight-hour periods on Shrove Tuesday and Ash Wednesday.