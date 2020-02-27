In Pictures: Flood-hit areas in the Midlands

The Midlands is facing difficult conditions following devastation by flooding, with evacuations taking place in Shropshire and Worcestershire.

Photos taken on Wednesday and Thursday show the extent of the flooding in the area.

Image copyright PA Media

On Wednesday, barriers holding back the River Severn at Ironbridge, in Shropshire (seen above and below), buckled and water seeped underneath. Authorities then evacuated 35 homes as an emergency measure.

Image copyright PA Media

The Environment Agency has estimated that up to 500 tonnes of water per second is coursing past Ironbridge's flood defences.

Image copyright PA Media

Image copyright Getty Images

Image copyright PA Media

Deputy Chief Constable Julian Moss, from West Mercia Police, told a press conference on Wednesday evening that the force anticipated its presence on the ground would "continue for the next 10 days" at least.

Image copyright PA Media

He said emergency crews also remain on the ground in "many places that are still flooded and have been for some time", as more wet weather was forecast.

Image copyright Getty Images

Image copyright PA Media

Parts of Shrewsbury have been under water for the last three days (seen below).

Image copyright AFP

Image copyright AFP

Image copyright AFP

Swathes of Worcestershire flooded last week in the wake of Storm Dennis. In Bewdley, flood defences were used to hold back the River Severn (seen below).

Image copyright PA Media

Image copyright PA Media

Image copyright PA Media

Fire and rescue personnel were seen visiting flooded properties in Bewdley.

Image copyright PA Media

