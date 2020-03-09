Photographer Jim Grover has co-ordinated a photo exhibition by residents of Clapham, London, featuring their interpretations on the theme of 'Hope'.

The photos will be displayed alongside artwork on the same theme, as part of the Festival of Hope, organised by St James Clapham church.

The full meaning behind each photo has been left open for the viewer to consider. Many of the contributors submitted photos taken on their mobile phones.

"Hope is something we all need and long for," said the Reverend Kit Gunasekera, vicar of St James, Clapham.

"I am so delighted that such a diverse breadth of local people and groups are participating ... I very much hope that exhibition visitors will leave with renewed hope in their lives."

As part of the exhibition, award-winning social documentary photographer Jim Grover will display his own photos on the theme of 'Hope', taken in and around Clapham. A selection of his images is seen below.

Hope: An Exhibition opens on 9 March at St James Church, Clapham, London.