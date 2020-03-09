In Pictures

London residents express 'Hope' through photography

  • 9 March 2020

Photographer Jim Grover has co-ordinated a photo exhibition by residents of Clapham, London, featuring their interpretations on the theme of 'Hope'.

A man holds his arm up as he preaches in a busy street

The photos will be displayed alongside artwork on the same theme, as part of the Festival of Hope, organised by St James Clapham church.

A woman holds a newborn baby

The full meaning behind each photo has been left open for the viewer to consider. Many of the contributors submitted photos taken on their mobile phones.

A Superman t-shirt with a crucifix necklace hanging down

"Hope is something we all need and long for," said the Reverend Kit Gunasekera, vicar of St James, Clapham.

"I am so delighted that such a diverse breadth of local people and groups are participating ... I very much hope that exhibition visitors will leave with renewed hope in their lives."

A blacksmith strikes hot metal with sparks flying
Presentational white space
A sea turtle emerges on to the beach from the sea
Presentational white space
A rainbow is seen in the countryside as an old-fashioned bus drives by
Presentational white space
Chips on a roulette table
Presentational white space
A woman with a stick stands next to a residential building, looking to the camera

As part of the exhibition, award-winning social documentary photographer Jim Grover will display his own photos on the theme of 'Hope', taken in and around Clapham. A selection of his images is seen below.

A woman sits on a pumpkin on a pavement next to a taxi Image copyright Jim Grover
Presentational white space
A girl throws a ball at a coconut shy as her family look on Image copyright Jim Grover
Presentational white space
A homeless man next to a piece of cardboard with coins on Image copyright Jim Grover
Presentational white space
Men play dominoes at a table Image copyright Jim Grover
Presentational white space
A soldier stands in front of a war memorial during a military service Image copyright Jim Grover
Presentational white space
A woman holds a hand up to a cross that is being carried Image copyright Jim Grover
Presentational white space
A couple embrace and kiss Image copyright Jim Grover
Presentational white space
A person takes a photo of an advert in the window of an estate agent Image copyright Jim Grover
Presentational white space
An electric buggy stands outside a betting shop on a high street Image copyright Jim Grover
Presentational white space
A photo of a man looking thoughtful in a cafe Image copyright Jim Grover
Presentational white space
A woman wearing a Christmas hat and top dances in a hall Image copyright Jim Grover

Hope: An Exhibition opens on 9 March at St James Church, Clapham, London.

Related Topics