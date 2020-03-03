In Pictures

In pictures: Brazil hit by deadly rain and landslides

  • 3 March 2020
Firefighters dig for victims of a mudslide in Guarujá, São Paulo state, Brazil. Photo: 3 March 2020 Image copyright Reuters
At least 18 people have died in Brazil and more than 40 are missing after torrential rain and landslides hit coastal areas in the states of São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.

The death toll is expected to rise further as firefighters and rescue crews are continuing to search for missing people.

A man cries at the site of a mudslide in Guarujá, São Paulo state, Brazil. Photo: 3 March 2020 Image copyright Reuters
Worst hit is São Paulo state, where at least 13 deaths have been reported.

Among the victims are a mother and her child, as well as two firefighters. They were trying to rescue the child who was buried under the rubble when a second landslide hit.

A house destroyed by a landslide in Guarujá, São Paulo state, Brazil. Photo: 3 March 2020 Image copyright AFP/Getty Images
In the Guarujá municipality, a number of houses were swept away by landslides.

Residents in Guarujá clear the mud at the side of a landslide. Photo: 3 March 2020 Image copyright Reuters
Local residents are helping the firefighters in the search and clean-up operation.

Rescuers search for victims in Guarujá, São Paulo state, Brazil. Photo: 3 March 2020 Image copyright AFP/Getty Images
A number of roads have been blocked by landslides and falling trees.

A woman carries cloths as she leaves a mudslide site in Guarujá, São Paulo state, Brazil. Photo: 3 March 2020 Image copyright Reuters
Residents are desperate to salvage whatever belongings they can.

A dog sits near a damaged car after heavy rains in the Taquara neighbourhood, suburbs of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Photo: 2 March 2020 Image copyright AFP/Getty Images
In the neighbouring Rio de Janeiro state, at least five people have died.

A rescuer works in Realengo neighbourhood, in the suburbs of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Photo: 2 March 2020 Image copyright AFP/Getty Images

About a month's worth of rain have been dumped on some areas in a matter of hours.

Brazil's south-east region has suffered from heavy rainfall and storms during what has been a particularly hot summer.

In January, at least 30 people died during severe rainstorms in Brazil's Minas Gerais state, which neighbours São Paulo.

