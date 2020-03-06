In Pictures

Coronavirus: Tourist hotspots deserted as virus spreads

  • 6 March 2020
The outbreak of coronavirus is having major repercussions on the movement of people across the world, affecting many popular tourist attractions.

A waiter stands by empty tables outside a restaurant at St Mark's Square after Italy's government adopted a decree with emergency new measures to contain the coronavirus, in Venice. March 5, 2020. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption A waiter stands by empty tables outside a restaurant in St Mark's Square, Venice, usually one of the world's most vistited cities.
Thousands of people are gathering at San Marco Square, Piazza San Marco to celebrate the Venetian Carnival, 3 March 2019 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption A more typical picture of the Square taken during Carnival season in March 2019.
An aerial view taken on 5 March shows the white-tiled area surrounding the Kaaba, inside Mecca's Grand Mosque, empty of worshippers. Image copyright AFP
Image caption An aerial view of Mecca's Grand Mosque, empty of worshippers, on 5 March, when the site underwent a deep clean to help reduce the spread of coronavirus.
Muslim pilgrims walk around the Kaaba (Tawaf al-Wadaa), Islam's holiest shrine, at the Grand Mosque in Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca on 27 February 2020. Image copyright AFP
Image caption Only about a week before, crowds of Muslim pilgrims could be seen walking around the sacred Kaaba shrine at the centre of the Mosque.
A construction man wears a face mask while walking through the empty Torii gates of Fushimi Inari Taisha Shrine that are usually overrun by tourists on March 06, 2020 in Kyoto, Japan Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption A handful of people visit the Torii gates of Fushimi Inari-taisha shrine in Kyoto, Japan.
A crowd of tourists wait to access famous Torii path at Fushimi Inari taisha in Kyoto. 29 April 2019 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Normally the sacred site is overrun with visitors, as here in April 2019.
A view of a largely empty Marina Bay Skypark Observation Deck is pictured as tourism takes a decline due to the coronavirus outbreak in Singapore. 20 February 2020 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption The Marina Bay Sands Skypark Observation Deck is largely empty as tourism is hit by the coronavirus outbreak in Singapore.
Presentational white space
Visitors looking at the view from the skypark of the 55-storey hotel tower of Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, 26 August 2010 Image copyright AFP
Image caption Since the deck opened in 2010, it has attracted large visitor numbers.
A man wearing a mask crosses a deserted street in front of the Grand Palace in Bangkok Image copyright AFP
Image caption A man wearing a mask crosses a deserted street in front of the Grand Palace in Bangkok.
Presentational white space
A Chinese tourist group visits the Emerald Buddha Temple inside the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, 23 September 2017 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Even in poor weather, the site is usually thronging with tourists, such as these Chinese visitors in 2017. There has been a large downturn of Chinese tourists worldwide since the outbreak which originated in Wuhan in China.
