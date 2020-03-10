It is the first day of a complete lockdown in Italy, with some 60 million Italians told to stay at home in a bid to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption A woman waits to be served in a a grocery in Trastevere area in Rome. The yellow lines mark the distance customers have to keep between each other

The emergency coronavirus measures include travel restrictions and a ban on public gatherings, to the entire country.

Image copyright EPA Image caption A woman walks by a homeless person in Corso Buenos Aires, a major high street in Milan

On Monday, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte ordered people to stay home and seek permission for essential travel.

He said the measures were designed to protect the most vulnerable. "There is no more time," he said in a TV address.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Soldiers patrol past a restaurant in the Trastevere district of Rome

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Duomo square in Milan

Italy's coronavirus death toll jumped from 366 to 463 on Monday, with 9,172 cases. It is the worst-hit country after China.

Cases of the virus have been confirmed in all 20 Italian regions.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption An Italian soldier speaks to a passenger at Milano Centrale train station in Milan

Image copyright Reuters Image caption A Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) employee leaves the Mirafiori plant in Turin

Image copyright Reuters Image caption A dog passes in front of an empty restaurant in Trastevere area in Rome

Image copyright Reuters Image caption A fish market in Catania

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Rome's Spanish Steps

Image copyright Reuters Image caption A woman walks past a metro station in Rome

Image copyright Reuters Image caption A waiter serves a coffee with a sign saying '1 metre', indicating the minimum distance to keep between staff and customers, in Rome

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Policemen are seen in Duomo square in Catania

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Teatro Massimo square in Catania

Image copyright Reuters Image caption A sign advising customers to keep one meter distance from other people is seen outside a store in Milan

Image copyright EPA Image caption The Piazza di Pietra square in the centre of Rome

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Italian State Police officers process a passenger leaving from Milano Centrale train station in Milan

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A woman checks her mobile phone at Milano Centrale train station in Milan

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A doctor works at a pharmacy in Rome

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A man stocks up on supplies in Rome

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Commuters travel on the Milan Metro

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A sanitary worker disinfects a street in Padova

