Coronavirus: Empty streets throughout the world

The outbreak of the coronavirus has led to the emptying of public spaces around the world, whether by government decree or by more personal responses.

Image copyright ANGELO CARCONI / EPA Image caption Pope Francis delivers his weekly prayers to an empty St Peter's Square at the Vatican.

Image copyright JEENAH MOON / REUTERS Image caption New York City is closing schools, restaurants, bars and other venues, in an effort to halt the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

Image copyright FERNANDO VILLAR / EPA Image caption In the town of Alcala de Henares, near Madrid, soldiers patrol an empty street. Across Spain, people are banned from leaving home except for buying essential supplies and medicines, or to go to work.

Image copyright HELMUT FOHRINGER / AFP Image caption In Vienna, two people sit in an empty square. The Austrian government is banning gatherings of more than five people.

Image copyright AMIT DAVE / Reuters Image caption An empty shopping mall in Ahmedabad, India, after public gatherings were banned.

Image copyright ALI HASHISHO / REUTERS Image caption A few people walk along the corniche in Sidon, after Lebanon declared a medical state of emergency as part of the measures against the spread of the coronavirus.

Image copyright LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA / AFP Image caption A couple take a tourist boat on the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok, Thailand, where visitor numbers have plunged.

Image copyright LORRAINE O'SULLIVAN / Reuters Image caption Pub doors are locked in the Temple Bar area of Dublin, as bars across Ireland closed voluntarily to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Image copyright Rick Findler / PA MEDIA Image caption Outside the National Gallery in London, Trafalgar Square was deserted on Sunday. Normally full of tourists, there has been a significant fall in visitors to the city.

All photographs copyright of the photographers as marked