Coronavirus: Empty streets throughout the world

  • 16 March 2020
The outbreak of the coronavirus has led to the emptying of public spaces around the world, whether by government decree or by more personal responses.

Pope Francis delivers his blessing Image copyright ANGELO CARCONI / EPA
Image caption Pope Francis delivers his weekly prayers to an empty St Peter's Square at the Vatican.
Empty street is seen in Manhattan Image copyright JEENAH MOON / REUTERS
Image caption New York City is closing schools, restaurants, bars and other venues, in an effort to halt the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.
Spanish soldiers, members of Army Emergency Unit, Image copyright FERNANDO VILLAR / EPA
Image caption In the town of Alcala de Henares, near Madrid, soldiers patrol an empty street. Across Spain, people are banned from leaving home except for buying essential supplies and medicines, or to go to work.
People sitting at an empty square in the centre of Vienna Image copyright HELMUT FOHRINGER / AFP
Image caption In Vienna, two people sit in an empty square. The Austrian government is banning gatherings of more than five people.
An empty shopping mall in Ahmedabad Image copyright AMIT DAVE / Reuters
Image caption An empty shopping mall in Ahmedabad, India, after public gatherings were banned.
People walk along the empty corniche in Sidon, Lebanon Image copyright ALI HASHISHO / REUTERS
Image caption A few people walk along the corniche in Sidon, after Lebanon declared a medical state of emergency as part of the measures against the spread of the coronavirus.
A lone couple take a tourist boat on the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok. 16 March Image copyright LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA / AFP
Image caption A couple take a tourist boat on the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok, Thailand, where visitor numbers have plunged.
Pub doors are locked in the Temple Bar area of Dublin. 15 March 2020 Image copyright LORRAINE O'SULLIVAN / Reuters
Image caption Pub doors are locked in the Temple Bar area of Dublin, as bars across Ireland closed voluntarily to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
A deserted Trafalgar Square in London Image copyright Rick Findler / PA MEDIA
Image caption Outside the National Gallery in London, Trafalgar Square was deserted on Sunday. Normally full of tourists, there has been a significant fall in visitors to the city.
All photographs copyright of the photographers as marked