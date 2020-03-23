In Pictures

The UK adjusts to life during coronavirus pandemic

  • 23 March 2020
Related Topics

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the government is ready to impose tougher restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus if people do not follow the guidance on social distancing.

Two police officers walk over a deserted Westminster Bridge with the London Eye seen behind, in central London, 23 March 2020 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption On Monday many parts of central London were deserted.
Busy Underground train Image copyright PA Media
Image caption Although, some London Underground services were crowded during the early hours.
Commuters on London Bridge Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Commuters cross London Bridge at 08:20 GMT, during what would usually be the very busy morning rush-hour period.
Trafalgar Square Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption However, a near empty Trafalgar Square was pictured in the sunshine at lunch time.
The BT Tower displayed a message saying "Stay Safe in these Unprecedented Times". Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption The BT Tower displayed a message saying "Stay Safe in these Unprecedented Times".
A quiet bus passes the Bank of England Image copyright Reuters
Image caption British people have been told to stay at home and avoid public gatherings. Public transport has been reduced in many towns and cities as part of protective measures to reduce the spread of the disease.
Shoppers observed social distancing as they queue outside Sainsbury's at Castle Court in Bridlington Image copyright PA Media
Image caption Shoppers observed social distancing as they queue outside Sainsbury's at Castle Court in Bridlington, after Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium, said on Saturday that there was "plenty of food" in the supply chain.
A children's playground lays dormant Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Leeds City Council has temporarily closed all its playgrounds.
Closed amusement arcades Image copyright PA Media
Image caption Closed amusement arcades line the sea front in the coastal town of Scarborough, North Yorkshire.
Horses on the gallops in Newmarket Image copyright PA Media
Image caption Horses on the gallops in Newmarket, following the announcement that all horse racing in Britain has been suspended until the end of April.

All photographs subject to copyright.