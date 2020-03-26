As more and more people stay indoors to slow the spread of the coronavirus, Stephen Lovekin has started photographing families isolating in Brooklyn, New York.

Image copyright Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock Image caption Anna Beth Rousakis and daughter Mary Rousakis

Initially, Lovekin photographed families on their porches but it soon became clear picturing them behind a window was the way to go.

"As the project began to evolve the idea of the window started to make more sense," he says, "the window being something that we look out on the world from, something that literally frames how people can look in on us and how we look out at the world, something that we normally do not enter or exit from."

Image copyright Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock Image caption Husband and wife film-makers Claire Ince and Ancil McKain

Lovekin asked each family to share a message with the world.

The project has been running for about a week only but has already had lots of positive reaction on social media.

Lovekin intends to continue as long as it is safe to do so.

Image copyright Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock Image caption Professor and activist Kristin Lawler

Image copyright Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock Image caption Robert E Clark Jr

"I hope that in this time of chaos and uncertainty, this project will help people feel more connected to the outside world even though we are all literally separated from one another for an unknown amount of time," Lovekin says.

"If we continue to communicate and connect with those around us in a direct, honest, and positive way, we can get through this together.

"It will not be easy but nothing worthwhile ever really is.

"Stay safe and stay at home.

"And as my own children's sign said, 'Soon we will be together.'"

Image copyright Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock Image caption Callie Lovekin and Lucas Lovekin

Image copyright Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock Image caption Tom Smith and Laura Ross with daughters Caroline, Elizabeth, and Abigail

Image copyright Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock Image caption Agnetha and Matthew Septimus and children Ezra and Nora

Image copyright Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock Image caption Mike and Denise Pergola with children Henry, Jack, and Will

Image copyright Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock Image caption Artist Shirley Fuerst

All photographs courtesy Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock