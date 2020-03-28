In Pictures

Week in pictures: 21-27 March 2020

  • 28 March 2020

A selection of powerful news photographs taken around the world this week.

First responders evacuate sick crew members Image copyright Carlos Barria / Reuters
Image caption First responders evacuate sick crew members with flu-like symptoms from cruise ships Costa Favolosa and Costa Magica, at the US Coast Guard station at Port of Miami, Florida.
People on a train in Cairo Image copyright Mohamed Abd El Ghany / Reuters
Image caption People travel on an overcrowded train on the outskirts of Cairo, hours before the curfew to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease comes into effect in Egypt.
Alice picks up her books Image copyright Amanda Perobelli / Reuters
Image caption Alice, who's five, grabs the books she dropped after her daily study session at home in Santo Andre, Brazil. Like millions of children around the world, she is unable to go to school.
Kingfisher with a fish Image copyright Owen Humphreys / PA
Image caption A kingfisher in Northumberland Park in Tyne and Wear, England, holds a fish in its mouth on the first day of Astronomical Spring, which begins on the day of the Spring Equinox.
Woman making scrubs Image copyright Paul Faith / AFP
Image caption A worker wears a protective face mask as she makes scrubs for front-line National Health Service staff in O'Neills sportswear factory in Strabane, Northern Ireland.
Potato farmer Image copyright Marco De Swart / EPA
Image caption Potato farmer Kees Trouw in one of his two warehouses in Hellevoetsluis, Netherlands. Due to the coronavirus crisis, it is not known if the potatoes will be sold.
Blackpool beach Image copyright Christopher Furlong / Getty Images
Image caption People enjoy the sunshine as they keep their social distance on a deserted beach in Blackpool, England.
Palestinians wearing face masks Image copyright Mohammed Saber / EPA
Image caption Palestinians wearing protective face masks walk past mannequins in Gaza City.

All photographs belong to the copyright holders as marked.

