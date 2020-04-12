Your pictures on the theme of 'insects'
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "insects".
Paul Granahan
Paul Granahan: "While on holiday on Corfu, I went to a pond-hopping to photograph kingfishers but ended up shooting insects, which were much more abundant."
Dave Stewar
Dave Stewart: "I don't actually know what the insect is. I'm assuming it's a moth. But it is beautiful - just hanging around until the Sun warms up his wings."
Justin Green
Justin Green: "Dead insects caught in a spider's web, Toronto, Ontario, Canada."
Richard Hughes
Richard Hughes: "I never would have known what a ladybird actually looked like below its beautiful outer shell, so lucky to catch this photo as it flew away."
Nick Briggs
Nick V Briggs: "While admiring the garden of James Busby, the first resident, who built a house in 1833 and it later became known as the Treaty House, I saw this butterfly land on this flower and was able to snap this image before it flew off."
Sunil Pareek
Sunil Pareek: "This insect is wearing a nice looking metallic shield, though I can't recognise it, but [it is a] beautiful one."
Ian Salisbury
Ian Salisbury: "Dung beetles are incredibly strong insects and can roll balls of animal dung many times their own weight. They are a common sight in Africa during wet weather as they collect dung for food or as brooding balls."
Matthew Jeanes
Matthew Jeanes : "A very chilled locust that landed on the balcony of our home in Phnom Penh and allowed me time to go and find my camera and fit the right lens for a close-up photo."
Sally Warden
Sally Warden: "When taking photos of flowers in my garden, I often come across a wide variety of insects. I was drawn to a flowering shrub by the large number of bees buzzing around. However, I spotted this beautiful bright iridescent beetle amidst all the activity."
Martin
And finally, Martin took this pictures while working from home. The next theme is "at home" and the deadline for entries is 15 April 2020.