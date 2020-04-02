In Pictures

Coronavirus: Photos show deserted lockdown locations at high noon

  • 2 April 2020
A man holds a pocket watch at noon, in front of an almost empty market near the Imam Ali shrine in Najaf, Iraq Image copyright Alaa al-Marjani / Reuters
Image caption A market near the Imam Ali shrine in Najaf, Iraq.

Reuters photographers have captured the silent streets and stations of the world amid the lockdown, with each photo taken at midday.

Transport hubs and high streets that were once some of the world's busiest places are shown nearly deserted amid the many lockdowns happening around the globe owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

All photos were taken at midday on 31 March and feature a wristwatch or clock showing the time.

A pocket watch seen in Martyrs' Square in Beirut, Lebanon Image copyright Mohamed Azakir / Reuters
Image caption Martyrs' Square in Beirut, Lebanon
A wristwatch showing noon with Tahrir Square, Cairo, in the background Image copyright Mohamed Abd El Ghany / Reuters
Image caption Tahrir Square, Cairo, Egypt.
A digital clock on a smartphone is pictured in front of Brandenburg gate, Berlin, Germany. Image copyright Hannibal Hanschke / Reuters
Image caption Brandenburg Gate, Berlin, Germany.
A photographer wearing a watch at noon in front of the Houses of Parliament on Westminster Bridge, in London, UK Image copyright Toby Melville / Reuters
Image caption The Houses of Parliament on Westminster Bridge, London, UK.
The clock strikes noon at the main concourse of the Grand Central Terminal in Manhattan in New York Image copyright Andrew Kelly / Reuters
Image caption Grand Central Terminal in Manhattan, New York, US
The clock on Spasskaya tower showing the time at noon, is pictured next to Moscow's Kremlin, and St. Basil's Cathedral Image copyright Maxim Shemetov / Reuters
Image caption The Kremlin and St Basil's Cathedral, Moscow, Russia.
A watch showing the time at noon in front of Bolivar Avenue in Caracas, Venezuela Image copyright Manaure Quintero / Reuters
Image caption Bolivar Avenue in Caracas, Venezuela.
A mobile phone showing the time at noon in front of the United States Capitol, Washington, US Image copyright Jonathan Ernst / Reuters
Image caption United States Capitol, Washington, DC
A watch showing the time at noon in front of the Roman amphitheatre in Amman, Jordan Image copyright Muhammad Hamed / Reuters
Image caption A Roman amphitheatre in Amman, Jordan.
A clock showing the time at noon is seen near almost empty streets at Maidan Nezalezhnosti (Independence Square) in Kiev, Ukraine Image copyright Gleb Garanich / Reuters
Image caption Maidan Nezalezhnosti (Independence Square) in Kyiv, Ukraine.
A watch showing the time at noon in front of a beach in the northern Gaza Strip, Palestinian Territories Image copyright Mohammed Salem / Reuters
Image caption A beach in the northern Gaza Strip, Palestinian Territories.
A clock showing the time at noon by The State Hermitage museum in front of Palace square in Saint Petersburg, Russia Image copyright Anton Vaganov / Reuters
Image caption The State Hermitage Museum in front of Palace Square in St Petersburg, Russia.
A clock showing the time at noon at Wat Phra Si Rattana Satsadaram (The Temple of the Emerald Buddha, also known as The Grand Palace) in Bangkok, Thailand Image copyright Jorge Silva / Reuters
Image caption Wat Phra Si Rattana Satsadaram (the Temple of the Emerald Buddha, also known as the Grand Palace) in Bangkok, Thailand.
A man wearing a protective face mask takes a photo with his mobile phone at noon, at Shibuya Crossing in Tokyo, Japan Image copyright Issei Kato / Reuters
Image caption Shibuya Crossing in Tokyo, Japan.

