Image copyright Alaa al-Marjani / Reuters Image caption A market near the Imam Ali shrine in Najaf, Iraq.

Reuters photographers have captured the silent streets and stations of the world amid the lockdown, with each photo taken at midday.

Transport hubs and high streets that were once some of the world's busiest places are shown nearly deserted amid the many lockdowns happening around the globe owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

All photos were taken at midday on 31 March and feature a wristwatch or clock showing the time.

Image copyright Mohamed Azakir / Reuters Image caption Martyrs' Square in Beirut, Lebanon

Image copyright Mohamed Abd El Ghany / Reuters Image caption Tahrir Square, Cairo, Egypt.

Image copyright Hannibal Hanschke / Reuters Image caption Brandenburg Gate, Berlin, Germany.

Image copyright Toby Melville / Reuters Image caption The Houses of Parliament on Westminster Bridge, London, UK.

Image copyright Andrew Kelly / Reuters Image caption Grand Central Terminal in Manhattan, New York, US

Image copyright Maxim Shemetov / Reuters Image caption The Kremlin and St Basil's Cathedral, Moscow, Russia.

Image copyright Manaure Quintero / Reuters Image caption Bolivar Avenue in Caracas, Venezuela.

Image copyright Jonathan Ernst / Reuters Image caption United States Capitol, Washington, DC

Image copyright Muhammad Hamed / Reuters Image caption A Roman amphitheatre in Amman, Jordan.

Image copyright Gleb Garanich / Reuters Image caption Maidan Nezalezhnosti (Independence Square) in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Image copyright Mohammed Salem / Reuters Image caption A beach in the northern Gaza Strip, Palestinian Territories.

Image copyright Anton Vaganov / Reuters Image caption The State Hermitage Museum in front of Palace Square in St Petersburg, Russia.

Image copyright Jorge Silva / Reuters Image caption Wat Phra Si Rattana Satsadaram (the Temple of the Emerald Buddha, also known as the Grand Palace) in Bangkok, Thailand.

Image copyright Issei Kato / Reuters Image caption Shibuya Crossing in Tokyo, Japan.

All photographs subject to copyright