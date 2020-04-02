Coronavirus: Photos show deserted lockdown locations at high noon
- 2 April 2020
Reuters photographers have captured the silent streets and stations of the world amid the lockdown, with each photo taken at midday.
Transport hubs and high streets that were once some of the world's busiest places are shown nearly deserted amid the many lockdowns happening around the globe owing to the coronavirus pandemic.
All photos were taken at midday on 31 March and feature a wristwatch or clock showing the time.
