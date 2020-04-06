In Pictures

Coronavirus: 24 hours on lockdown 

  • 6 April 2020
Seventeen years ago, a group of 24 photographers set out to document every hour of New Year's Day, every year, for 24 years. But during these unprecedented times, members of the collective have come together again, this time turning their attention and lenses to the Covid-19 pandemic, to document 24 hours on lockdown.

Food in storage Image copyright Nicky Willcock
Image caption 00:00 Nicola Townsend - Cape Town
Each of the 24 photographers was allocated one hour, starting at midnight on 24 March, to document what it means to be on lockdown, creating a unique collection of images linked not only by time but by a global pandemic.

The project is continuing, and each week, while lockdown lasts, the photographers will continue to document their experiences.

Asleep in bed Image copyright Roland Ramanan
Image caption 01:00 Roland Ramanan - Tower Hamlets, London
Leonard Cohen book Image copyright Brendan Delaney
Image caption 02:00 Brendan Delaney - London
Street scene in Hong Kong Image copyright Enrico Vietti
Image caption 03:00 Enrico Vietti - Hong Kong
Children sorting peas Image copyright David Mazza
Image caption 04:00 David Mazza - Australia
Children's play home Image copyright Yvonne De Roas
Image caption 05:00 Yvonne De Rosa - Naples, Italy
Child painting Image copyright Raphael Schutzer-Weissmann
Image caption 06:00 Raphael Schutzer-Weissmann - West Hampstead, London
Asleep in bed Image copyright Sarah Lucy Brown
Image caption 07:00 Sarah Lucy Brown - Ipswich
Children running Image copyright Claire Spreadbury
Image caption 08:00 Claire Spreadbury - Bath
Mantelpiece Image copyright Gini May
Image caption 09:00 Gini May - Angel, London
Gate Image copyright Ray Malcolm
Image caption 10:00 Ray Malcolm - London
Flats Image copyright Helen Chambers
Image caption 11:00 Helen Chambers - London Fields, London
Woman in face mask Image copyright Candida Jones
Image caption 12:00 Candida Jones - Tooting, London
Family in garden Image copyright Toni Ward
Image caption 13:00 Toni Ward - Henley-on-Thames
Woman hula hooping Image copyright Ali Waggie
Image caption 14:00 Ali Waggie - St Albans
Man in park Image copyright Colin Blackstock
Image caption 15.00 Colin Blackstock - London Fields
Still life Image copyright Rachel Hain
Image caption 16:00 Rachel Hain - Wandsworth, London
Watching television Image copyright Wendy Aldiss
Image caption 17:00 Wendy Aldiss - Oxford
Looking out of a window Image copyright Teri Pengilley
Image caption 18:00 Teri Pengilley - Hackney, London
Sofa Image copyright Amy Adams
Image caption 19:00 Amy Adams - Tooting, London
Woman going up stairs Image copyright Stewart Weir
Image caption 20:00 Stewart Weir - Headcorn, Kent
Photographer taking a photo Image copyright Sabes Sugunasabesan
Image caption 21:00 Sabes Sugunasabesan - Watford
Woman on computer Image copyright Spei
Image caption 22:00 Spei - Issy-les-Moulineux, France
CLosed off area in restaurant Image copyright Michael Goldrei
Image caption 23:00 Michael Goldrei - Vienna, Austria
All photographs courtesy 24photography

