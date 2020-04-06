Coronavirus: 24 hours on lockdown 

Seventeen years ago, a group of 24 photographers set out to document every hour of New Year's Day, every year, for 24 years. But during these unprecedented times, members of the collective have come together again, this time turning their attention and lenses to the Covid-19 pandemic, to document 24 hours on lockdown.

Image copyright Nicky Willcock Image caption 00:00 Nicola Townsend - Cape Town

Each of the 24 photographers was allocated one hour, starting at midnight on 24 March, to document what it means to be on lockdown, creating a unique collection of images linked not only by time but by a global pandemic.

The project is continuing, and each week, while lockdown lasts, the photographers will continue to document their experiences.

Image copyright Roland Ramanan Image caption 01:00 Roland Ramanan - Tower Hamlets, London

Image copyright Brendan Delaney Image caption 02:00 Brendan Delaney - London

Image copyright Enrico Vietti Image caption 03:00 Enrico Vietti - Hong Kong

Image copyright David Mazza Image caption 04:00 David Mazza - Australia

Image copyright Yvonne De Roas Image caption 05:00 Yvonne De Rosa - Naples, Italy

Image copyright Raphael Schutzer-Weissmann Image caption 06:00 Raphael Schutzer-Weissmann - West Hampstead, London

Image copyright Sarah Lucy Brown Image caption 07:00 Sarah Lucy Brown - Ipswich

Image copyright Claire Spreadbury Image caption 08:00 Claire Spreadbury - Bath

Image copyright Gini May Image caption 09:00 Gini May - Angel, London

Image copyright Ray Malcolm Image caption 10:00 Ray Malcolm - London

Image copyright Helen Chambers Image caption 11:00 Helen Chambers - London Fields, London

Image copyright Candida Jones Image caption 12:00 Candida Jones - Tooting, London

Image copyright Toni Ward Image caption 13:00 Toni Ward - Henley-on-Thames

Image copyright Ali Waggie Image caption 14:00 Ali Waggie - St Albans

Image copyright Colin Blackstock Image caption 15.00 Colin Blackstock - London Fields

Image copyright Rachel Hain Image caption 16:00 Rachel Hain - Wandsworth, London

Image copyright Wendy Aldiss Image caption 17:00 Wendy Aldiss - Oxford

Image copyright Teri Pengilley Image caption 18:00 Teri Pengilley - Hackney, London

Image copyright Amy Adams Image caption 19:00 Amy Adams - Tooting, London

Image copyright Stewart Weir Image caption 20:00 Stewart Weir - Headcorn, Kent

Image copyright Sabes Sugunasabesan Image caption 21:00 Sabes Sugunasabesan - Watford

Image copyright Spei Image caption 22:00 Spei - Issy-les-Moulineux, France

Image copyright Michael Goldrei Image caption 23:00 Michael Goldrei - Vienna, Austria

All photographs courtesy 24photography