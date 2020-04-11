A selection of powerful news photographs taken around the world this week as people react to the spread of the coronavirus.

Image copyright Rungroj Yongrit / EPA-EFE Image caption A nurse puts face shields on newborn babies as a precaution against the coronavirus pandemic at Princ Hospital Suvarnabhumi, Thailand.

Image copyright Yaroslav Yemelianenko / Reuters Image caption Smoke rises from a forest fire in the exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, outside the village of Rahivka, Ukraine.

Image copyright Andressa / Getty Images Image caption The congregation was unable to attend the Palm Sunday mass at the Cathedral of Brasilia because of restrictions imposed in Brazil because of the coronavirus. The service took place behind closed doors and was broadcast on social media.

Image copyright Georgi Licovski / EPA-EFE Image caption April's pink supermoon rises behind storks in their nest in the village of Rzanicino, near Skopje, North Macedonia. The moon's name is not a description of its colour but a North American reference to an early-blooming wildflower.

Image copyright Roman Pilipey / EPA-EFE Image caption People in protective face masks work on an assembly line at the Dongfeng Honda plant in Wuhan, China, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak. Its strict lockdown was lifted on 8 April, allowing some people to leave the city for the first time in more than two months.

Image copyright Mussa Qawasma / Reuters Image caption Clowns arrive to entertain Palestinian children during a home-confinement order amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus disease in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Image copyright Henry Nicholls / Reuters Image caption A "get well soon" message was attached to a statue of Sir Winston Churchill in Westminster after current UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was moved to intensive care as his coronavirus symptoms worsened.

Image copyright Francisco Macias / Getty Images Image caption Relatives await a funeral outside the Durán cemetery in Guayaquil, the city most affected by coronavirus in Ecuador. Bodies remain in houses and apartments for days due to overcrowding in the mortuaries.

Image copyright Anthony Devlin / Getty Images Image caption Some 24 million people watched as Queen Elizabeth II addressed the UK in a special broadcast from Windsor Castle about the coronavirus outbreak. She thanked front-line workers, called on the public to "remain united and resolute" and promised: "We will meet again."

Image copyright Willy Kurniawan / Reuters Image caption Lights from rooms in The 101 Hotel in Bogor, Indonesia, were illuminated to form the shape of a heart to show support for medical and other key workers tackling the spread of coronavirus.

All photographs belong to the copyright holders as marked.