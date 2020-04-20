Image copyright Zoë Savitz Image caption Dan, Lily, Harry and Caroline have lived on the street for 20 years

At a time when people can't socialise with friends or see family, photographer Zoe Savitz began a portrait series of her street in Dalston, east London.

Savitz spent about 20 minutes with each household, standing on the pavement, chatting at a distance before taking their photo.

Sometimes, her housemate would join her, drawn by the opportunity to interact with people again.

"Hearing everyone's stories, where they came from, what they were doing in the world before it stopped and how long they lived here for was so interesting," she says.

"Some families have lived on the street since the 70s.

"From Windrush generations, to families from Kashmir, Mauritius, Japan, America, Australia and Europe."

Tracey moved to the street from Cheshire five years ago

Savitz now has a pen pal who lives at the other end of the road.

"He's called Theo and is four," she says.

"We draw pictures and post them to each other.

"We have borrowed puzzles from a few doors down, had neighbours make us sourdough and have been offered discounts on home-office furniture.

Patrick moved in with his girlfriend when the lockdown started

"Since sharing the project amongst members of the street, I see people chatting outside each other's doors, recognising one another from the photos.

"Now there are so many familiar faces I see on my daily walk, I feel a great community connection that will last a long time and is so rare for city living.

"After seeing my photos, one lady messaged me to say, 'There is so much history on this road and I'm so glad you are doing this project.'"

Yoni is from New York

Originally from Germany, Bilgin and Jens have lived here for two years

Romana, baby Leyla, Isaac, Ayten have lived on the street since 1977

Tobi, a resident for two years

Sophie is from France, Esther from Spain

Elizabeth, Ben, Josh and Tom

Jonathan, baby Sara Haru and Theo, from London and Japan, have lived on the street for 15 years

Triplets Abigail, Amanda and Josephine have lived on the street for more than 20 years

Lucy is from Manchester but has just returned from New York and been living here for just a couple of months

Kiran, Arvid, Nilesh, Jay and Rooma have lived on the street since 1972

Ivy, Racheal, Niamh, Gareth and Louis

Sibylle, a resident for three years, is originally from Switzerland

Cristina, Elizabeth, Georgia and Emily, from Spain, Ireland and New Zealand, have lived on the street for more than two years

Sherief moved in with his girlfriend a month or so ago

James and Ben have lived in London for 10 years but only a few months on this street

All photographs by Zoe Savitz.