Coronavirus: Another 24 hours in lockdown 

Seventeen years ago, a group of 24 photographers set out to document every hour of New Year's Day, every year, for 24 years. But during these unprecedented times, members of the collective have come together again, this time turning their attention and lenses to the Covid-19 pandemic, to document 24 hours in lockdown. This is the second set of pictures from the collective.

Image copyright Michael Goldrei Image caption 00:00 Michael Goldrei - Vienna, Austria

Each of the 24 photographers was allocated one hour, starting at midnight, to document what it means to be on lockdown, creating a unique collection of images linked not only by time but by a global pandemic.

"Images tell a story and that is very important," says photojournalist Brian Harris who curated the photographs.

"This collection shows the variety, spread and breadth of 24 very different views of the world in lockdown.

"Some are quietly profound - the playground wrapped in police tape, the elderly lady and her jigsaw - others are coy and imaginative - the picnicking pair in the garden. But they all reflect how people respond to this experience and the pressure of being enclosed in one space."

The project is carrying on, and each week, while lockdown lasts, the photographers will continue to document their experiences.

Image copyright Nicola Towsend Image caption 01:00 Nicola Townsend - Cape Town

Image copyright Claire Spreadbury Image caption 02:00 Claire Spreadbury - Bath

Image copyright Sabes Sugunasabesan Image caption 03:00 Sabes Sugunasabesan - Watford

Image copyright Enrico Vietti Image caption 04:00 Enrico Vietti - Hong Kong

Image copyright David Mazza Image caption 05:00 David Mazza -Donnybrook, West Australia

Image copyright Yvonne de Rosa Image caption 06:00 Yvonne De Rosa - Naples, Italy

Image copyright Raphael Schutzer-Weissmann Image caption 07:00 Raphael Schutzer-Weissmann - London

Image copyright Sarah Lucy Brown Image caption 08:00 Sarah Lucy Brown - Ipswich

Image copyright Brendan Delaney Image caption 09:00 Brendan Delaney - Kilburn, London

Image copyright Gini MAy Image caption 10:00 Gini May - London

Image copyright Ray Malcolm Image caption 11:00 Ray Malcolm- London

Image copyright Helen Chambers Image caption 12:00 Helen Chambers - Hackney, London

Image copyright Candida Jones Image caption 13:00 Candida Jones- London

Image copyright Toni Ward Image caption 14:00 Toni Ward - Henley-on-Thames

Image copyright Ali Waggie Image caption 15:00 Ali Waggie - St Albans

Image copyright Colin Blackstock Image caption 16:00 Colin Blackstock - London

Image copyright Rachel Hain Image caption 17:00 Rachel Hain - Wandsworth, London

Image copyright Wendy Aldiss Image caption 18:00 Wendy Aldiss - Oxford

Image copyright Teri Pengilley Image caption 19:00 Teri Pengilley - Hackney, London

Image copyright Amy Adams Image caption 20:00 Amy Adams - Tooting, London

Image copyright Stewart Weir Image caption 21:00 Stewart Weir - Headcorn, Kent

Image copyright Roland Ramanan Image caption 22:00 Roland Ramanan -Tower Hamlets, London

Image copyright Spei Image caption 23:00 Spei - Issy-les-Moulineaux, France

All photographs courtesy 24photography