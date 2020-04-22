In Pictures

Coronavirus: Another 24 hours in lockdown 

  • 22 April 2020
Seventeen years ago, a group of 24 photographers set out to document every hour of New Year's Day, every year, for 24 years. But during these unprecedented times, members of the collective have come together again, this time turning their attention and lenses to the Covid-19 pandemic, to document 24 hours in lockdown. This is the second set of pictures from the collective.

Masks for sale Image copyright Michael Goldrei
Image caption 00:00 Michael Goldrei - Vienna, Austria
Each of the 24 photographers was allocated one hour, starting at midnight, to document what it means to be on lockdown, creating a unique collection of images linked not only by time but by a global pandemic.

"Images tell a story and that is very important," says photojournalist Brian Harris who curated the photographs.

"This collection shows the variety, spread and breadth of 24 very different views of the world in lockdown.

"Some are quietly profound - the playground wrapped in police tape, the elderly lady and her jigsaw - others are coy and imaginative - the picnicking pair in the garden. But they all reflect how people respond to this experience and the pressure of being enclosed in one space."

The project is carrying on, and each week, while lockdown lasts, the photographers will continue to document their experiences.

Dogs Image copyright Nicola Towsend
Image caption 01:00 Nicola Townsend - Cape Town
Tents in a room Image copyright Claire Spreadbury
Image caption 02:00 Claire Spreadbury - Bath
Toys Image copyright Sabes Sugunasabesan
Image caption 03:00 Sabes Sugunasabesan - Watford
Playground Image copyright Enrico Vietti
Image caption 04:00 Enrico Vietti - Hong Kong
Grapes Image copyright David Mazza
Image caption 05:00 David Mazza -Donnybrook, West Australia
Woman in bed Image copyright Yvonne de Rosa
Image caption 06:00 Yvonne De Rosa - Naples, Italy
Mother and child Image copyright Raphael Schutzer-Weissmann
Image caption 07:00 Raphael Schutzer-Weissmann - London
High street Image copyright Sarah Lucy Brown
Image caption 08:00 Sarah Lucy Brown - Ipswich
Elephant sculpture Image copyright Brendan Delaney
Image caption 09:00 Brendan Delaney - Kilburn, London
Woman with child Image copyright Gini MAy
Image caption 10:00 Gini May - London
Tape measure Image copyright Ray Malcolm
Image caption 11:00 Ray Malcolm- London
People on a seat Image copyright Helen Chambers
Image caption 12:00 Helen Chambers - Hackney, London
A policeman talking to a person in a park Image copyright Candida Jones
Image caption 13:00 Candida Jones- London
A river and pub Image copyright Toni Ward
Image caption 14:00 Toni Ward - Henley-on-Thames
Vegetables Image copyright Ali Waggie
Image caption 15:00 Ali Waggie - St Albans
Paddington Bear statue Image copyright Colin Blackstock
Image caption 16:00 Colin Blackstock - London
Flowers on a table Image copyright Rachel Hain
Image caption 17:00 Rachel Hain - Wandsworth, London
Outdoor tea party Image copyright Wendy Aldiss
Image caption 18:00 Wendy Aldiss - Oxford
Light in a window Image copyright Teri Pengilley
Image caption 19:00 Teri Pengilley - Hackney, London
Woman on a computer Image copyright Amy Adams
Image caption 20:00 Amy Adams - Tooting, London
Woman on sofa Image copyright Stewart Weir
Image caption 21:00 Stewart Weir - Headcorn, Kent
Woman doing a puzzle Image copyright Roland Ramanan
Image caption 22:00 Roland Ramanan -Tower Hamlets, London
Yoghurt pots Image copyright Spei
Image caption 23:00 Spei - Issy-les-Moulineaux, France
During the current coronavirus crisis, we are interested in seeing your pictures of how you are coping with the restrictions imposed on many people around the world. So please share your photos, you can find out more details here.

You can see the first set taken by the group under lockdown here.

All photographs courtesy 24photography

