A selection of powerful news photographs taken around the world this week as people react to the spread of the coronavirus.

Image copyright Michael Ciaglo / Getty Images Image caption Spaced eight feet apart, United States Air Force Academy cadets celebrate their graduation as a team of F-16 Air Force Thunderbirds fly over the academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado. After senior cadets spent more than a month on lockdown the graduation, which was moved forward by six weeks, marks the first time a military academy is graduating a class early since World War Two.

Image copyright Brook Mitchell / Getty Images Image caption Three beaches in Sydney, Australia, reopened on Monday for exercise on the sand, but many surfers were spotted taking to the water.

Image copyright Michael Dantas / AFP Image caption A burial takes place at the Nossa Senhora Aparecida cemetery in Manaus, in the Amazon forest in Brazil.

Image copyright Oleg Varov / AFP Image caption More than 260 million Orthodox Christians around the world celebrated Easter, with church leaders asking worshippers to stay at home to avoid spreading Covid-19.

Image copyright Rungroj Yongrit / EPA-EFE Image caption An injured female great hornbill (Buceros bicornis) who lost the lower part of her beak is nursed back to health at the Kasetsart University Veterinary Teaching Hospital in Thailand. The veterinarians believe she was shot by a poacher before being rescued from the rainforest with several serious injuries to her beak and left wing, leaving her unable to fly. At least 13 of the world's known 57 species of hornbill live in Thailand.

Image copyright Vickie Flores / EPA-EFE Image caption Staff from the Royal London Hospital take part in Clap for our Carers, in support of Britain's National Health Service.

Image copyright Peter Foley / EPA-EFE Image caption A woman receives a coronavirus antibody test at the Delmont Medical Care drive-in test site in Franklin Square, New York.

Image copyright P Ravikumar / Reuters Image caption A man drives an auto-rickshaw depicting the coronavirus, to create awareness about staying at home during a nationwide lockdown to slow the spreading of the coronavirus disease in Chennai, India.

Image copyright Odd Andersen / AFP Image caption Maria, her partner and their dog watch the movie Loving Vincent projected on the wall of a neighbouring building, from their balcony in Berlin's Kreuzberg district. With cinemas closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the cultural project Window Flicks is bringing films to esidents stuck at home, by projecting movies and knocking on doors offering popcorn.

Image copyright Andy Buchanan / AFP Image caption Social Bite social enterprise volunteer Russell Bowers delivers food to resident Becky Foster and her children in Edinburgh, Scotland, during the national lockdown due to the novel coronavirus.

All photographs belong to the copyright holders as marked.