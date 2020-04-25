In Pictures

Week in pictures: 18-24 April 2020

  • 25 April 2020

A selection of powerful news photographs taken around the world this week as people react to the spread of the coronavirus.

Air Force Academy cadets celebrate their graduation Image copyright Michael Ciaglo / Getty Images
Image caption Spaced eight feet apart, United States Air Force Academy cadets celebrate their graduation as a team of F-16 Air Force Thunderbirds fly over the academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado. After senior cadets spent more than a month on lockdown the graduation, which was moved forward by six weeks, marks the first time a military academy is graduating a class early since World War Two.
A surfer waits to paddle out at Maroubra beach in Sydney, Australia Image copyright Brook Mitchell / Getty Images
Image caption Three beaches in Sydney, Australia, reopened on Monday for exercise on the sand, but many surfers were spotted taking to the water.
A burial takes place at the Nossa Senhora Aparecida cemetery in Manaus, in the Amazon forest in Brazil. Image copyright Michael Dantas / AFP
Image caption A burial takes place at the Nossa Senhora Aparecida cemetery in Manaus, in the Amazon forest in Brazil.
Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill celebrate the Easter service in the Christ the Savior Cathedral in Moscow. Image copyright Oleg Varov / AFP
Image caption More than 260 million Orthodox Christians around the world celebrated Easter, with church leaders asking worshippers to stay at home to avoid spreading Covid-19.
An injured female great hornbill Image copyright Rungroj Yongrit / EPA-EFE
Image caption An injured female great hornbill (Buceros bicornis) who lost the lower part of her beak is nursed back to health at the Kasetsart University Veterinary Teaching Hospital in Thailand. The veterinarians believe she was shot by a poacher before being rescued from the rainforest with several serious injuries to her beak and left wing, leaving her unable to fly. At least 13 of the world's known 57 species of hornbill live in Thailand.
Staff from the Royal London Hospital take part during the Clap for our Carers Image copyright Vickie Flores / EPA-EFE
Image caption Staff from the Royal London Hospital take part in Clap for our Carers, in support of Britain's National Health Service.
A woman's hand sticks through a car window Image copyright Peter Foley / EPA-EFE
Image caption A woman receives a coronavirus antibody test at the Delmont Medical Care drive-in test site in Franklin Square, New York.
A man drives an auto-rickshaw depicting the coronavirus Image copyright P Ravikumar / Reuters
Image caption A man drives an auto-rickshaw depicting the coronavirus, to create awareness about staying at home during a nationwide lockdown to slow the spreading of the coronavirus disease in Chennai, India.
A couple watch a film from a window Image copyright Odd Andersen / AFP
Image caption Maria, her partner and their dog watch the movie Loving Vincent projected on the wall of a neighbouring building, from their balcony in Berlin's Kreuzberg district. With cinemas closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the cultural project Window Flicks is bringing films to esidents stuck at home, by projecting movies and knocking on doors offering popcorn.
Social Bite social enterprise volunteer Russell Bowers delivers food Image copyright Andy Buchanan / AFP
Image caption Social Bite social enterprise volunteer Russell Bowers delivers food to resident Becky Foster and her children in Edinburgh, Scotland, during the national lockdown due to the novel coronavirus.

