Anne MacIntyre's image Ethereal Cosmos has won the International Garden Photographer of the Year's Black & White photo project.
"After having recently painted my summerhouse white, I decided to capture these delicate Cosmos flowers, creating vivid white tones in this black-and-white composition," she said.
The judges said: "It is easy to turn any colour photograph into black and white - but through clear intent, Anne chose the set-up before photographing to dramatic effect.
"This work uses black and white to add something special, not take something away.
"Both the black and the whites are punchy and incredibly detailed."
Ethereal Cosmos will feature in a book and exhibition at the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, in 2021.
Here are other winning photos from the contest, with captions by the photographers.
Second place: Long-tailed Tits, by Alan Price, Gwynedd
Third place: Twin Oak Dawn, by Allan Wright, Galloway
Finalist: River of Life, by Carole Drake, Arundel Castle, West Sussex
Finalist: The Emperor, by Alan Price, Gwynedd
Finalist: Flowering Icicles, by Mary Slingo, the National Trust's Knightshayes, Devon
Finalist: Happy Bunch, by Simon Schollum, private garden shed, New Zealand
Highly commended: Plane Winter Skeleton, by Tony Jones, West Sussex
Highly commended: Reflections of the Mallard Pond, by Roy Curtis, Trebah Gardens, Cornwall
Highly Commended: Solitary Oak Tree, by Jon Martin, Lake District National Park, Cumbria
Highly commended: The Statue, by Dieter Wanjura, Neu-Ulm, Bavaria
Highly commended: Aspens and Snowy Pines, by Ari Plosker, Flagstaff, Arizona
Highly commended: Beam Me Up, by Geoff Kell, New Forest National Park, Hampshire
Highly commended: Lutyen's Bench, by Roy Curtis, The Garden House, Devon
Highly commended: Exploding Allium, by Rachele Z Cecchini, home studio, Austria
Highly commended: Icelandic Open Space, by Peter Karry, Stokkness, Iceland
Highly commended: Exotic Beauty, by Lilianna Sokołowska, Dresden
Highly commended: Snail on Top, by Ryan Ostrea, Sydney
Highly commended: Nun's Cross Farm, by Tim Burgess, Dartmoor National Park, Devon
Highly commended: Raindrops on Lily pond, by Annemarie Farley, the Florida Botanical Gardens, Largo,
All photographs courtesy the International Garden Photographer of the Year competition.