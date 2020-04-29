Refugee camp image wins food photo contest
K M Asad has been named Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year 2020 for her image of children queuing for food at a vast Rohingya refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh.
More than one million people live in the refugee camp, recently been placed in lockdown amid the Coronavirus pandemic.
"This moving image really speaks to our times," awards founder and director Caroline Kenyon says.
"The world is in the grip of Covid-19 - and normal life, whatever that may be, has stopped for all of us.
"These Rohingya refugee children remind us of the fragility of life, that our need for food for survival connects us all around the world - we are all the same."
After judges sifted through 9,000 entries from more than 70 countries the winners, were announced online via a livestream event.
Here are some of the competition category winners, with descriptions by the photographers.
Bring Home the Harvest: The Morning Catch, by Zay Yar Lin, Myanmar
Food Bloggers: Bowl of Squash, by Aimee Twigger, UK
Food for the Family: Olek Eating Pancakes, by Anna Włodarczyk, Poland
Food in the Field: When the Hive is Filled, by Xiaodong Sun, China
Food Stylist: Halibut and Radish, by Nicole Herft, UK
InterContinental Food at the Table: Looking Too Good to Eat (Just Yet), by Sandy Wood, UK
Young aged 15-17: Believers Sharing a Meal, by Sangjun Lee, India
Marks & Spencer Food Portraiture: Baked Figs, by Liam Desbois, UK
Young aged under 10: Apples, by Scarlett Blanch, UK
Champagne Taittinger Wedding Food Photographer: Just Desserts, by Thomas Alexander, UK
On the Phone: Hilsa, by Azim Khan Ronnie, Bangladesh
One Vision Imaging Cream of the Crop: Vinaigrette, by Kai Stiepel, Germany
Pink Lady Apple a Day: Caramel Lady, by Diana Kowalczyk, Poland
All photographs courtesy Food Photographer of the Year 2020.