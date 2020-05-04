Image copyright Annie Sanderson

Photographer Annie Sanderson has set up an Instagram page asking people to explore the different colours they see while on their daily exercise, during the lockdown across the UK due to the coronavirus.

Sanderson is studying Press and Editorial Photography at Falmouth University and, like many people, started taking pictures to keep her amused at this time.

"One thing that has been keeping me sane has been my walk out of the house," she says.

"At the start of lockdown, we had unbroken sunshine which highlighted all the beautiful colours on my walks. I began to take photos of colours as I walked past. It was almost like a treasure hunt."

Image copyright Annie Sanderson Image caption Annie Sanderson - Very nearly finished Netflix, Violet

In addition she matched the colours to something related to the lockdown, perhaps an activity which was no longer possible, or a favourite food enjoyed while at home.

As the collection grew, she thought it was an idea that could be shared with others, and so set up an Instagram page.

"It has helped bring little moments of joy to my days, and I had hoped it would do the same for others" she says.

"There are a lot of Covid-19 related posts on social media and in the news at the moment, I thought this could be a space for positivity, colour and fun during this time."

Anyone who wants to join in just needs to see what colours they can find while out on a walk or at home. You can see images from the collection and details of how to join on the Instagram page @coloursofcorona

Here is a selection of pictures from the project so far:

Image copyright Teya Clode Image caption Teya Clode - Really want Mcdonalds, Red.

Image copyright Anna Weatherly Image caption Anna Weatherly - Over it, Orange

Image copyright Annie Sanderson Image caption Annie Sanderson - Bake banana bread, Brown

Image copyright Ellie Graham Image caption Ellie Graham - Ten tea's a day, Taupe.

Image copyright Martin Griffiths Image caption Martin Griffiths - F-latin the curve, Latin yellow

Image copyright Ellie Graham Image caption Ellie Graham - Swab testing Attire, Sapphire.

Image copyright Annie Sanderson Image caption Annie Sanderson - Support the NHS, Sky Blue

