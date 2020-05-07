Coronavirus: All dressed up and nowhere to go

As people across the UK continue to live in isolation we are all missing out on meeting up with friends, going for a meal or to the cinema, so photographer Robin Sinha asked his neighbours to pose on their doorsteps dressed as if ready for a night out.
"I was already shooting a series of images regarding my own isolation experience but having seen some doorstep projects from around the world, I felt inspired to approach (at a safe distance) my local neighbourhood," says Sinha.
"When my wife and I moved to Walthamstow a couple of years ago, it was immediately apparent to us that our street had a strong sense of community spirit. Lockdown has only strengthened this spirit and there has been a genuine feeling of concern for one another.
"Messages have been flowing thick and fast on the street's WhatsApp group with offers of food shops, sharing crafts to keep children entertained, and information about how to support the NHS.
"I wanted to differentiate my project from others I'd seen and somehow make it more collaborative.
"I finally came up with the working title of, All dressed up and nowhere to go. With pyjamas and tracksuits becoming the lockdown look, I wondered whether people might enjoy putting on their 'Sunday best' and imagining they had a special occasion to attend.
"The response was overwhelmingly positive, and it wasn't long before I had 30 houses in my diary.
"I'm hoping the project will bring the street's residents even closer, and I've begun to explore the idea of a local exhibition to raise funds for the NHS."