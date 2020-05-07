Coronavirus: All dressed up and nowhere to go

Image copyright Robin Sinha

As people across the UK continue to live in isolation we are all missing out on meeting up with friends, going for a meal or to the cinema, so photographer Robin Sinha asked his neighbours to pose on their doorsteps dressed as if ready for a night out.

"I was already shooting a series of images regarding my own isolation experience but having seen some doorstep projects from around the world, I felt inspired to approach (at a safe distance) my local neighbourhood," says Sinha.

"When my wife and I moved to Walthamstow a couple of years ago, it was immediately apparent to us that our street had a strong sense of community spirit. Lockdown has only strengthened this spirit and there has been a genuine feeling of concern for one another.

Claire, Tom, Hazel and Bea: "After spending the whole morning in an elaborate witch outfit, our eldest child swapped it for PJs a second before the photo."

Mohammed, Iqbal, Omar, Salma, Eesa and Hannah: "We all got dressed up as if we were celebrating Eid."

"Messages have been flowing thick and fast on the street's WhatsApp group with offers of food shops, sharing crafts to keep children entertained, and information about how to support the NHS.

"I wanted to differentiate my project from others I'd seen and somehow make it more collaborative.

"I finally came up with the working title of, All dressed up and nowhere to go. With pyjamas and tracksuits becoming the lockdown look, I wondered whether people might enjoy putting on their 'Sunday best' and imagining they had a special occasion to attend.

Michaela and Dameer: "Just a dress I was supposed to wear for a friend's birthday party that I haven't been brave enough to wear until today. We're looking forward to celebrating Dameer's birthday. He's been through a lot."

"The response was overwhelmingly positive, and it wasn't long before I had 30 houses in my diary.

"I'm hoping the project will bring the street's residents even closer, and I've begun to explore the idea of a local exhibition to raise funds for the NHS."

Here is a selection of pictures from the project:

Helen, Matt, Rafe and Arlo: "We are all dressed up for Arlo's third birthday party, which sadly had to be cancelled (well not really cancelled but it only had four guests)."

Claudia, Sam & Eric: "The story behind my outfit? What can I fit into five months pregnant?"

Mel: "This is the dress I wore as celebrant for a friend's wedding in France last year. Pineapple… symbolises friendship and hospitality."

Izzie, Alex and Dylan: "Alex is wearing his wedding outfit. Mine and Dylan's were outfits we'd worn at another wedding. We would have liked to have been getting dressed up for Dylan's first birthday."

Louise, Chris, Rory and Aidan: "We would love to have been getting ready for a celebration with friends and their children, preferably with good food and plenty of drinks."

Ed and Sian: "We dressed up as our favourite - the flappers - to recreate a speakeasy in our front room."

Jean and David: "We chose to wear the outfits we wore for my daughter's wedding in Indonesia. David's suit was specially made in Hong Kong."

Gerry and Mike: "We're just wearing clothes we wore for a family wedding in the New Forest last summer. We would have liked to go on a similar event this year, as Mike has extended family down there."

Jade and Esme with dogs, Winnifred and Rogan: "The dresses were the only ones we had that matched the colour of our front door which wasn't in the frame in the end."

You can see more of Robin Sinha's work on his website and Instagram.