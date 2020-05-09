In Pictures

Week in pictures: 2-8 May 2020

  • 9 May 2020

A selection of powerful news photographs taken around the world this week, as people react to the spread of the coronavirus.

Three military aircraft fly over a building Image copyright Maxim Shemetov / REUTERS
Image caption Russian military aircraft fly over Moscow, during a rehearsal for the Victory Day flypast that will mark the 75th anniversary of victory over Nazi Germany. Parades are traditionally held in Red Square on 9 May to showcase the country's military hardware - but the Covid-19 outbreak has led to the government postponing them until later in the year.
Two women in a bridal store wearing facemasks Image copyright Susana Vera / REUTERS
Image caption A bride tries on a wedding dress on the first day some businesses were allowed to open during lockdown amid the Covid-19 outbreak in Madrid.
A rally of people stand on the Rialto bridge in Venice Image copyright Manuel Silvestri / REUTERS
Image caption A rally organised by small-business owners stops by the Rialto bridge, to commemorate the healthcare workers who died amid the outbreak, as Italy began a phased end to a nationwide lockdown.
A boy wearing a protective face mask touches a wall of graffiti Image copyright Shannon Stapleton / REUTERS
Image caption A boy wearing a protective face mask touches a wall of graffiti outside the New York Aquarium, in Brooklyn.
A man wearing a Transformers costume walks past a food stall Image copyright Antara Foto/Raisan Al Farisi/ via REUTERS
Image caption A man wearing a Transformers costume appeals to citizens to stay at a home during the Covid-19 outbreak in Bandung, West Java Province, Indonesia.
An artist wearing a protective face shield Image copyright Soe Zeya / REUTERS
Image caption An artist wearing a protective face shield performs at the Erawan Shrine, in Bangkok, after Thailand's government started opening some restaurants, outside shopping malls, parks and barbershops.
A couple wearing face masks walk through Chinatown Image copyright Victoria Jones / PA Media
Image caption A couple wearing face masks walk through Chinatown, central London, as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of Covid-19.
An artist paints a mural depicting the Supper at Emmaus by Caravaggio Image copyright Hannah McKay / REUTERS
Image caption Artist Lionel Stanhope paints a mural in London, depicting the Supper at Emmaus, by Caravaggio, with added protective gloves.
An athlete using a rowing machine in a hallway Image copyright Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
Image caption Olympic rower Polly Swann trains at home during lockdown, on 4 May, in Edinburgh. The silver medallist has recently started working as a junior doctor in a hospital.
A demonstrator clashes with a riot police officer Image copyright Robin Utrecht/SOPA Images/ Getty Images
Image caption A demonstrator clashes with a riot police officer during an anti-lockdown protest in the Netherlands.

All photographs belong to the copyright holders as marked.

