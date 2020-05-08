Following the surrender of Germany in World War Two, on 7 May 1945, Prime Minister Winston Churchill declared the following day a public holiday, Victory in Europe (VE) Day.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A Dufaycolor colour transparency of Admiralty Arch, in London

And, after nearly six years of conflict, the public took to the streets to celebrate.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Celebrations in Piccadilly Circus, London

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Workers celebrate in Manchester

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Crowds celebrate in London

There was dancing, music and street parties up and down the country, with many people dressed in the red, white and blue colours of the union flag.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A party on Dunstan Street, Netherfield, Nottinghamshire

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Children help put up bunting and flags in London

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A bus conductor celebrates in Scotland

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A reveller sleeps off the day's celebrations, in London

Huge crowds cheered from below as Churchill appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with King George VI and the Royal Family, including the 19-year-old Princess Elizabeth.

The future Queen called it "one of the most memorable nights of my life".

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Princess Elizabeth, the Queen, Winston Churchill, King George VI and Princess Margaret wave to crowds from Buckingham Palace

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption King George VI, the Queen and Princess Elizabeth wave to cheering crowds

London's St Paul's Cathedral held 10 services, attended by thousands of people.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Floodlights illuminate the building tops near St Paul's Cathedral

And, in the evening, people even lit bonfires, which had been banned during the War.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption People gather around a bonfire in West Croydon, London

But VE Day did not mark the end of the World War Two, as fighting continued in the Asia-Pacific region.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A Dufaycolor colour transparency of Trafalgar Square, London

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A parade in Teesside

Churchill said: "We may allow ourselves a brief period of rejoicing but let us not forget for a moment the toil and efforts that lie ahead."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Winston Churchill makes his broadcast to the world, on 8 May 1945

Victory over Japan (VJ) Day came on 15 August 1945, following US atomic bombs being dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Revellers are caught in the beam of a floodlight in London

VE Day and VJ Day marked victory for the Allies but the lives of many survivors had been changed forever, as millions had lost loved ones.

And the British people had the task of rebuilding the nation, with food rationing lasting until 1954.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Jubilant nurses celebrate in Liverpool

