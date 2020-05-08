Supermoon lights up night skies around the world
- 8 May 2020
Skywatchers around the world have enjoyed stunning views of this month's Supermoon, when the Moon appears larger and brighter.
The phenomenon happens when the celestial satellite reaches its closest point to Earth - known as a perigee - and is on the opposite side of Earth to the sun.
This month's supermoon - the third and final one of the year - is known as the Flower Moon because of its occurrence in Spring.
All images subject to copyright.